Springville Night Out celebrated and showcased law enforcement and related groups from all over the area with area Police, Sheriff’s Offices and more that included demonstrations with helicopters, Bomb Squad robots, drug dogs and more on June 18th.
The CAP-126 Springville Civil Air Patrol Cadets were on hand to help with Springville Night Out to showcase area police on June 18th at Springville High School.
The Springville Public Library hosted Star Wars Princess Leia and Jedi Luke for the Summer Reading 2022 Storytime on June 23rd.
Area Kids Summer Activities, Camps and VBS
July 10 Crosskids SMASH Party @ Springville Splashpad Springville
July 10-14 Ridgecrest Baptist ZOOMERANG VBS Trussville
July 13-15 Flow Church KID BLITZ 2022 Ashville
July 17-20 Crosspoint SMASH VBS Argo
July 18-22 Sumatanga Day Camp (1st-3rd grade) sumatanga.org>camp
Springville Parks & Recreation
Splash Pad Hours are Monday: CLOSED, Tuesday- Saturday: 10 AM-6 PM, Sunday: 1-5 PM.
Private Party Rentals: Tuesday-Saturday: 6-8 PM, Sunday: 5-7 PM.
Admission: $2 Per Person (3 and under free), Season Passes available
Groups of 15+ Must Reserve a Pavilion
Rainout Information will be on Springville Parks and Recreation Facebook or contact springvilleparksandrec.com.
Springville Community Meetings
Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is hope, comfort & understanding at a GriefShare group. Register at https://www.christcommunitypca.com/griefshare
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights 6-8:30p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at 205- 914-4146 if you have any questions. http://www.gocivilairpatrol.com.
Springville Library
The library is open Monday-Friday, 9 AM — 5 PM, and every 1st & 3rd Saturday, 10 AM — 1 PM. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.
