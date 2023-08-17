Pell City Bulletin

Birthday wishes to Craig Davenport, Violet Beavers, Barnett Lawley, Nancy Lee, Angela McCombs, Tamara Reaves, Lisa Hobbs, Kimberly Brownlee, Charlie Dyer, Jake Rachel, Joyce Shibilia, Amelia Alverson, Caroline Alverson, Jacob Harper, Joseph Nelson, Noah Parker, Shannon Ginn and Lauren Crain.
Also, congratulations to Bill and Renee Robinson, to Laurie and Larry Mullinax, and to Daniel and Sissy Williams, who all recently celebrated their wedding anniversaries.
Please remember the family of Dean Jemison, who passed away recently.
Expecting to go to the first football game of the season? Better get those tickets. I hear they are going quickly. The Pell City Panthers will play the Moody Blue Devils at Moody on Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. Come out and support the Panthers.
PCHS home games prices have changed. They will be $10, but there will be no charge for parking. Discounted tickets can be purchased from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. before home games at the school. They will be $8 and cash only at that time. You can still buy tickets on GoFan.co website. There may be some season tickets available if interested. These are in the reserved section.
Saturday, Aug. 19 from 5-9 p.m. is the date for the Summer Shindig at the Old Baker Farm. Enjoy the sunflowers, vendors, food trucks and more!
Third Thursday in Historic Downtown Pell City is Thursday, Aug. 17 beginning at 11 a.m. Come out for specials, sales and fun!
The Pell City Chamber Business Builder Breakfast is Aug. 31 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Networking for your business, door prizes and special guest speaker Backpack Buddies. Backpack Buddies is a national program designed to fight childhood hunger. This event is free, but seating is limited, and registration is required. Bring a donation for the Backpack Buddies! Also, dress your best. Jacob Compton with Strides Media will be available to take professional photos for your website, business cards, profile photo and more.
Ann’s New Life Center will hold its 2023 Fundraiser Dinner at Cropwell Baptist Thursday, Aug. 17 ar 5 p.m. No RSVP necessary.
Saturday, Sept. 1 will be the 4th Annual Live at Logan Martin featuring a live performance of the legendary soundtrack “Saturday Night Fever.” This dance party will be held at the Pell City Sports Complex on Lake Logan Martin on Saturday, Sept. 2. The event site will open at 5:30 p.m., and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m. A rain date is set for the following evening, Sunday, Sept. 3.
Story Time has returned to the Pell City Library on Tuesday mornings at 9:30 a.m.
Also, if you are interested in yoga, the library offers free classes on Wednesday afternoons at 5 p.m.
The Alabama Cooperative Extension Service is a valuable tool and a wealth of information. Go to stclairnews@aces.edu to subscribe.
Contact me at 205-338-7746 with family news and gatherings or email info to annette_snow@yahoo.com. Have a blessed and safe week.
