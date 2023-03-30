Hello everyone.
I hope everyone is enjoying Spring Break.
Birthday wishes to Evan Watson, Melinda Graham, Nancy Jordan, Joan Phillips, Ernie Gauld, Jeremy Deal, Benjamin Gissendaner, Cannon Harmon, Sarah Rhodes, Byron Vance, Margaret Todd, Joyce Pollard, Brenda Wyatt, Daniel Scoggins, Mike Carr, Janice Smith, Walker Cain, Matt Black, April Abel and Bailey
Victory Christian School held its Prom on Friday night. There were lots of beautiful young ladies and handsome young men attending.
Congratulations to PCHS seniors Coral Church and Riley Surles, winners of Jacksonville State University Honors Scholarships. A total of 8 of these highly competitive scholarships are awarded each year and this year, Pell City High School has two students awarded them.
Congratulations to PCHS Senior, Josh Kirby, who signed his National Letter of Intent today to wrestle with University of Montevallo.
Congratulations to the PCHS Panteras. They will be going to the SCGC Nationals in Bowling Green Kentucky on Saturday.
Congratulations to Mrs. Lisa Rhinehart of Duran Junior High for being named Chick-fil-A’s Teacher of the Month.
The PCHS Golf team needs golf balls to practice with on its small driving range. If you have any of know of anyone who may have old golf balls and would be willing to donate them, please have them call the high school at 205-338-2250.
The Pell City Car Show will be on April 15 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Pell City High School. Food Trucks will be on site. Funds raised will 100 percent benefit the PCHS Wrestling Team.
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church will hold a Men’s Breakfast on Saturday at 8 a.m. All invited.
The Pell City Historical Society presents the Pell City History Day on Monday, April 3 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Municipal Complex in Pell City. Refreshments will be served, and all are invited.
Holy Week Worship Services will be April 3-7 at the Pell City First United Methodist Church. Services will be at noon followed by lunch.
Pell City First United Methodist Church will have a Community Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Lakeside Park. All are invited.
Easter weekend, Victory will have three services to fit your needs: Saturday, April 8 at 6:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 9 at 9:15 and 10:30 a.m. Hope to see you at one of the services.
On April 16, at 9:15 and 10:30 a.m., at Victory, is Dreamcake Sunday. An extra sweet Sunday with free, delicious cupcakes for everyone at church after each service.
Cropwell Baptist Church will hold its Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8, at 10 am in the Back Parking Lot. Make plans to come egg hunt (birth -6th grade) with them. You don’t want to miss this fun time.
Join the Alabama Extension Service each Wednesday at 1pm for a 30 minute free Webinar Series (30 minutes). Connect at aces.edu/go/asywebinars. April 5th will be Flower Power, April 12 will be Safety in the Garden, and April 19 will be Fruit Bagging.
The Alabama Sheriff’s Youth Ranch is needing help with cleaning out, cleaning up, and organization at the Ranch. If you can lend a hand, they would greatly appreciate your help. You can call 205-390-0717 for more information.
Don’t forget the Pell City Library is open and has gotten new books and movies in for you to enjoy. The library is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. — 6 p.m. You can also borrow E-books by visiting the site.
CEPA and Spotlight will partner with Jefferson State Community College to produce the theatrical version of “Fine by Mourning.” Live performances will be held March 31-April 2 at the Center for Performing Arts in Pell City.
God bless you. If you have information for my column, please call 338-5590 or email information to annette_snow@yahoo.com.
