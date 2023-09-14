Pell City Bulletin

Birthdays: Special birthday wishes go out to my grandson, Daniel Adams and to my great-grandson, Sam Adams, and his cousin, Ethan Box, Cathy Tims, Winter Knowles, Treasure Clolinger, Donna Newman, Dennis Bowman, Tina Stallings, Linda Vaughan, Gloria McLeod, Sharon Gant, Carrie Stallings, LaRae Williams, Barbara Hale, Beth Sims, Janet Smith, Rick Tice, Beth Hullett O’Donnell, Shannon Cochran, Maddie Cochran, Flora Bryant, Meg Clements, Lauren Luker, Samuel Golden, Betty Butler, Debbie Hodgens, Daniel Cain, Val Hall, Christa Bryant, Cheryl Fagan, Nate Partridge, Christian Peavey, Faye Wang, Savanah Church, Lunden DeLoach, Abigail Minor, Mike Watkins, Kim Price, Jude Powell, Joey Blackman and Tracy Gray Sargent. Special birthday wishes to my friends Shirley and husband Steve Sargent, who both celebrate their birthdays on the same day.
Anniversaries: Ann and John Sweatt will celebrate 62 years of marriage on Oct. 20 and Ann will celebrate her birthday on Oct. 13. Congratulations to you both.
Sports: Congratulations to PCHS senior football player LJ Berry who received an official scholarship offer from Morehead State University in Kentucky.
CEPA: PCHS Cheer Extravaganza will be Sept. 15 and feature PCHS vs Center Point. Grease is coming in October.
Local: The Pell City Library will host Daphne Simpkins who will present “Johnny Mercer: Our Huckleberry Friend” on Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 12-1:30 p.m.
The Pell City Chamber of Commerce announces September’s Historic Downtown Third Thursday on the 21st beginning at 11 a.m. Come out for local business sales, specials and fun.
The Pell City Chamber of Commerce, St. Clair County Economic Development Council, Pell City Career Center, and Pell City High School are hosting a Job Fair & Career Expo on Friday, Sept. 22 from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the Pell City CEPA, 25 Williamson Drive. For more information, call 205-338-5440 or email pellcity@alcc.alabama.gov or call 205-338-3377 or email info@pellcitychamber.com.
Veterans Receive Priority Service. Bring résumés. Be prepared to interview.
The 6th Annual God Is Bigger Movement Bass Fishing Tournament will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Lakeside Park/Sports Complex in Pell City. Tournament registration is now available online: gibmovement.com.
The Pell City Animal Shelter desperately needs dog food, both canned and dry. Hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturdays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. You can drop off at 1071 Airport Rd. Pell City during these hours. They will also accept donations.
See you next week. Contact me at 205-338-5590 and leave a message with your information. Have a blessed week. You can email info to annette_snow@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.