Pell City Bulletin

SPECIAL DAYS: Recent birthdays include Joseph Brewer, Anna Howard, Bill Robinson, Mickey Alverson, Ethan Carlisle, Rachel Bowman, Guyla Perry, John Pritchett, Tristan Smith, Hayden Averette, Eric Housch, Lauren Isbell, Becky Baker, Ali Richard, Georgia Strickland, Jim Tuck, Shelley Gallups, Jim Mann, Darrell Parker, Jamie Mclean, Beverly Abbott, Teddy Presgraves, Brandy Hughes and Jeff Jones.
Happy anniversary to Darryl and Nancy Brewer, Kenneth and Deena Thomas, Matthew and Danielle Pope, Luke and Amanda Carmack, Allison and Addison Lett and to Allen and Shirley Echols. Hope you happy couples have many more years together.
DEATHS: Please keep the families of Bobbie Holtam, A.B. Beard, Kimberlee Slay, Sam Cornett, Sharon Bowman and Alice Sullivan in your thoughts and prayers.
SCHOOLS: School starts next Monday, Aug. 7. You may want to leave a little earlier than normal for work and please watch out for school buses and children.
CEPA: Sounds of Summer, the Easy Street Band, featuring the Holladay Sisters, will perform on Aug. 13 at 5pm. Tickets are $20 and are available for purchase at pellcitycepa.com/tickets.
CHURCH: The St. Clair County Night of Worship will be held at Mt. Pisgah Church on Wednesday, Aug. 9 beginning at 6 p.m. The speaker will be Jay Stewart and worship by Rush of Fools.
You are invited to Victory Talladega’s Family Night on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 4 p.m. for lots of snacks, snow cones, bounce houses, balloon animals and more and it’s all FREE at the Talladega Bottling Works.
You are invited to Mt. Pisgah Church’s Back to School Bash on Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. There will be a foam machine, snow cone truck, and more.
LOCAL: Coming to Celebrations on Aug. 10th, Tumbling & Cheernastics classes. Contact Jessica Brannon at 205-585-1379 for more information.
Thursday, Aug. 17 at 6 p.m., Ann’s New Life Center will hold its 2023 Fundraiser Dinner at Cropwell Baptist.
The Logan Martin Civitan Club will hold its 2023 Poker Run Saturday, Aug. 5, at Pier 59 on Logan Martin Lake. Registration will be 10:30-11:30 a.m. Entry fee is $25 per hand, and you must be 21 to enter. The last boat in will be at 2:30. All proceeds go to support projects for intellectual and developmental citizens around the area. To register, please contact Lisa Phillips at 205-884-3444 or lisaphillips9521@gmail.com.
GOOD INFO: Bothered by the constant ringing of your phone, only to answer and hear a recording? They are called robo-calls and the callers are hiding behind a familiar number to fool caller-id and entice you to pick up. “Consumer Reports” magazine advises you to hang up as soon as you hear the first recorded words.
Five things to know about 529 College Savings Plans: 1. You can invest in any state’s plan. 2.The money can be used for any qualified college or university in any state. 3.The money can be used by any child in the immediate family. 4.There are no income or asset restrictions on contributions, and no deductions for contributions. 5.Money in the plan has a smaller impact on financial aid than other college savings.
Remember: Delight yourself also in the Lord, and He shall give you the desires of your heart.” Psalms 37:4
See you next week. Contact me at 205-338-5590 or send to annette_snow@yahoo.com with information about family’s news and gatherings. Have a wonderfully blessed and safe week.
