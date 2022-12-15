Hello everyone. That wonderful season of Jesus’s birth is near. May the joy of Christ’s birth fill our hearts this Christmas. and the angels said to them, be not afraid, behold, I bring you good news of great joy which will come to all the people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David, a Savior, which is Christ the Lord. Luke 2:10-11.
A happy birthday wish goes out to my great-grandson, Gage Adams on the 27th, son of Daniel and Jennifer Adams. and another special “Happy Birthday” goes out to my great-granddaughter, Anna Beth Adams on the 29th, daughter of Jeremy and Heather Adams. Also, happy birthday to Cynthia Cochran, Beth Jones, Charlene Cook, Jim O’Barr, Ricky Dunlap, Brenda Fields, Angela Scott, Dianne Meeks Vinciguerra, Riley Ginn, Lauren Brascho, Lilly Kate Seay, Karen Bain and Glenn Evans.
Congratulations to Reagan Tarver who reached 1,000 career points during her time on the Pell City High School girls’ basketball team. Reagan has been on the varsity team since Jr. High.
Congratulations to the Duran South School Spelling Bee Champion, Justyce Montalbano. And, congratulations to Caden Sasser who was runner-up.
The PCHS Football Banquet was held Sunday Dec. 12 at the First Baptist Church in Pell City. Seniors were awarded with watches. Cheerleaders were also honored.
“Lights in the Park” is now open at Pell City Lakeside Park until Jan. 2 from 4-9 p.m. There are more than 70 displays this year, so take a ride through.
The iconic Christmas film that runs round-the clock on Dec. 25 is coming to CEPA! Join the Spotlight Kids Drama Club – and the Parker – family as they embark on the most harrowing part of the year-the Christmas season in “A Christmas Story: The Musical!” Performances will be Dec. 15-16 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 17-18 at 2 p.m. $15 adults/$10 children at pellcitycepa.com/tickets.
Chapel in the Pines will have a Christmas Eve Service at 3 p.m. at Lakeside Park.
New Life Methodist will have Christmas Celebrations on Dec. 24 at 5, 7, and 11 p.m. You are invited to join them. Wes Savage is the minister and it will meet at the Pell City Library.
Christmas at Victory Church will be on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 18 at 9:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. All are invited to attend.
Make your plans for this holiday to include a special musical presentation at Seddon Baptist Church, entitled: “JOY”. This presentation will take place on Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. and will feature the Seddon Choir along with the Pell City Express Jazz Band. Then, make plans for a special day of family worship on Christmas Day at 10 a.m. They will celebrate the birth of our Lord through worship and the Word and partaking in communion.
Cropwell Baptist Church invites you to join them on Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. for their Christmas Eve Candlelight Service. Also, they are having a Christmas Day Communion Service, on Sunday, Dec. 25 at 2 p.m.
We wish you a merry Christmas and a happy New Year. God bless you. I pray that this year will bring you blessings, good health and peace and joy. You can send all your news to annette_snow@yahoo.com or call 205-338-5590. Looking forward to hearing from you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.