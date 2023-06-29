Hello everyone. Monday is the day we celebrate our great nation, the 4th of July. Please enjoy and be safe.
Thought for today: It’s never too late! Every day is a fresh start. Let go of yesterday and press on into new things. There is always a new beginning with God. (Joyce Meyer)
Special birthday wishes to my daughter, Deborah Turner, who will celebrate her birthday on July 7 and to my granddaughter, Kayla Snow Byrd, who will turn 23 on Monday, July 8. Also, to Kayla’s friend Savannah Tipton, who will also celebrate her 23rd birthday on July 8. My, where does the time go?
Also, three members of the Lee family were born on the 4th of July. Gordon Lee (Pawpaw), Sandy Simpson (Gordon’s daughter) was born on the 4th, and Tristan Foster (Sandy’s grandson) was also born on July 4, 2012. Birthday wishes go out to the Lee family.
Other July 7 birthday wishes go to Dawn Reed and Larry Mullinax. Happy birthday to Jim Whitlock on the 5th, Robin Muir on the 8th, and to Carsa Harris, Rebekah Klinner, Kaitlyn Gossett, Clayton Alexander, Olive Dewberry, Gretchen Baker, Kathy Donnan, Abby Hodgens, Cindy Stefaniak, Olivia Dewberry, Mary Honeycutt, Everett Strickland, Carolyn Weems, Sara Beth Whitten, Lee Tuggle, Clyde Tidwell, Marie Manning, Mike Staggs, Camaran Payne Williams and Dana Merrymon. Lots of July birthdays.
The Meanings of the Red, White, and Blue. On July 4, 1776, the Continental Congress passed a resolution authorizing a committee to devise a seal for the United States of America. This mission, designed to reflect the Founding Fathers’ beliefs, values, and sovereignty of the new Nation, did not become a reality until June 20, 1782. In heraldic devices, such as seals, each element has a specific meaning. Even colors have specific meanings. The colors red, white, and blue did not have meanings for The Stars and Stripes when it was adopted in 1777. However, the colors in the Great Seal did have specific meanings. Charles Thompson, Sec. of the Continental Congress, reporting to the Congress on the Seal, stated: “The colors of the pales (the vertical stripes) are those used in the flag of the United States; White signifies purity and innocence, Red, hardiness & valor, and Blue, the color of the Chief (the broad band above the stripes) signifies vigilance, perseverance & justice.” “The star is a symbol of the heavens and the divine goal to which man has aspired from time immemorial; the stripe is symbolic of the rays of lights emanating from the sun.” (Copied from the book OUR FLAG published in 1989 by the House of Representatives.)
Did you know that Pell City, with a population of approximately 17,000, is the largest city in St. Clair County? Located on I-20, between Birmingham and Atlanta, it is known as the short route to Florida. It was made the 2nd county seat in the 1900’s. for many years, St. Clair was the only county in America with 2 full-service county seats. (Copied from The Historical News)
Pell City First United Methodist Church will hold its VBS on July 10-12.
The St. Clair County Night of Worship will be held at Mt. Pisgah on Wednesday, Aug. 9 beginning at 6 p.m. The speaker will be Jay Stewart and worship by Rush of Fools.
Congratulations to Red Hill Farms-Phillips Family Farm Market on its one-year anniversary. They are having a 1st Year Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, July 1 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. There will be horse rides, Petting zoo, free hotdogs, free bounce house, kid’s fishing rodeo and a basket giveaway started June 28. Purchases of $20 will enter customers in the giveaway to be held at 5 p.m. on July 1.
Looking for something for your kids to do this summer? The 4-H Clover Classroom one-day workshops will be held throughout the month of July, and are open to all youth, ages 9-14. The fee is only $5 per class. Contact 205-338-9416.For more info or other offerings, go to stclairnews@aces.edu.
Pell City always puts on an amazing firework display at the Civic Center beginning around 9pm. Whether you come by boat or vehicle, please be careful out there. Also, we understand that there will be fireworks at Lincoln Landing, Surfside Marina, and Rivers Edge on July 2; Clear Creek on July 3; and Riverside Park, Back Porch Restaurant, as well as the Civic Center on the 4th.
Congratulations to Tanner Wilder for winning the Pell City Rotary Golf Tournament. He won with a great round of 63.
Congratulations to the PCHS Fishing Team. They came in 2nd place overall team at ASABFA Classic Tournament at Lake Eufaula. Congratulations to Peyton and Colin Smith who are going to Nationals at the ASABFA Tournament.
PCHS Volleyball Camp will be held July 31 and Aug. from 1-3:30 p.m. This camp is for rising 1st – 6th graders.
You can still register you child for fall baseball, soccer, & softball until July 30. you can register online at pellcity.recdesk.com or visit the Civic Center.
You are invited to the Chamber of Commerce’s free Lunch & Learn, on Thursday, July 6, 12-1 p.m., featuring Allen Skelton, Regional Planning Partner with J. Calt Finance. Refreshments provided. Register online at pellcitychamber.com.
Dates for the 2022 Spotlight Summer Drama Camp at the CEPA have been set, and registration is now open! July 11-22 are the dates. Register at pellcitycepa.com/camp.
Remember: If you have a need or lack, believe that our Lord Jesus is more than willing and able to provide for you (see Matt 8:2–3).
Contact me at 205-338-5590 with information or email it to annette_snow@yahoo.com. Be blessed.
