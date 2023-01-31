Hello everyone. Still “wacky” weather, cold, rainy, warm, sunny, which leads to lots of sicknesses going around. Hope you stay healthy.
Thought for the Day: The Lord has chosen you…for Himself, a special treasure. (Deuteronomy 14:2 NKJV)
Happy birthday wishes to Amy Beck, Myles Henderson, Amelia Rattigan, Nancy Tomlin, Renee Santiago, Abbie McKee Nolan, and Amy Golden.
Please keep the families of Leeta Mae Humphrey, Martha Ann Green, Tina Lynn Price, Charles Lamar Edge, John Edwin O’Rear, Gene Lester Jackson, Sr., Lawrence Bobo, Candy” Davis, and Mildred Wood in your thoughts and prayers.
Also, please keep my children in your thoughts and prayers. Their father, Harold R. Vaughan, passed away on Monday, Jan. 23 at the age of 93, after a long illness.
And, a friend and classmate of my daughter, Annette, Jennifer Denney-Gay lost her husband Mike this past week after a long illness. Keep her and her family in your prayers also.
Congratulations to Ty'Shaun Caldwell and Coral Church, who were voted Mr. & Miss Pell High. Congratulations to Maycie Thomas, who was awarded Miss Pell High Junior Class Favorite and best interview! Congratulations to Bailey Crump who was named Miss Pell High Freshman Class Favorite.
Congratulations to PCHS Senior, Carlos Herring on his commitment to further his academic and athletic career at the University of West Alabama. Carlos, you continue to make PCHS proud!
Congratulations to the PCHS 4x800 Guys and Girls Team for qualifying to run in the State indoor meet. Girls Team: Reagan Edwards, Ava Harmon, Kyndal Little, and Jules Alexander, Guys Team: Jeremiah Horn, River Richard, Dane Hopper, and Israel Baird.
Congratulations to these Victory Christian Lions. Haley Hendrix, Maddie Etheredge, and Peyton Scott were named to the St. Clair County Varsity All-Tournament team 2023.
C.C Bentley was named to the JV All-Tournament team. Way to go Lions!
Rising PCHS 10th-12th grade Students & Parents: Please make plans to join us in the PCHS lunchroom on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. to learn about high school course options and updates for the 2023-2024 school year.
Congratulations to Baylor Smith for achieving Dean’s List for Fall Semester at Jacksonville State University.
Pell City Parks and Recreation Spring baseball, softball, and soccer registration are now open. Baseball and softball registration will end Feb. 5, and soccer registration will end Feb. 12. You can register in person at the Civic Center or online at pellcity.recdesk.com.
Pell City Library welcomes Carl Winters, “The Kalimba King” on Wild & Wonderful Wed., Feb. 15 at 12. p.m.
Coosa Pines and AOD Federal Credit Unions are offering local scholarships to seniors. Contact them for more information.
Alabama Extension Service/St. Clair offering Serv-Safe St. Clair on Feb. 16 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Pell City Municipal Complex. This is a 2-day course for a Food Safety Certification for those working in food service to meet the State Health Department Regulations.
You can also tune in to Facebook Live on the 2nd Wednesday of each month, at 12 p.m. to learn about making healthy choices for you and your family.
To help prepare students for successful engineering or line worker careers, Alabama Power developed LEAP (Linemen, Engineers and Apprentice Programs), which connects Alabama Power and Southern Company employees with high school students to give them important information. Targeting those who aren’t sure which direction to take after graduation, LEAP exposes students to the energy industry by providing an understanding of the company and career opportunities. LEAP mentors share their career experiences, education and training needed prior to applying, tips for job interviews and more. For more information, contact Alabama Power.
Remember: Sound travels slowly. Sometimes the things you say when your kids are teenagers don’t reach them till they are in their 40’s. (Copied from Zane Smith)
Remember: We would be far less concerned about what others think of us if we only realized how seldom they do. (Copied from Zane Smith)
I pray that this year will bring blessings, good health, peace and joy. Please call 205-338-5590 or send information to annette_snow@yahoo.com.
