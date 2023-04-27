Margaret Vaughn and Annette Snow
Thought for today: If your plan is failing, count it a blessing because that means that God has a much better plan than you had. (Joyce Meyer)
Happy anniversary to Zane and Janett Smith. They were married on April 25 when Zane was a senior at Howard College. They have three sons and also provided a home for another young man. Congratulations to the Smiths.
Wishing a special birthday to one of my favorite sons-in-law, Mike Turner. Also, happy birthday to Jimmy Bell, Coach Wendall Young, Glenn Seay, Tommy Cook, Justin Evans, Blair Fields, Billy Golden, Kerri Swiney, Gina Gurley, Connie Cook, Kristie Edwards, Martha Howard, Ann Messer, Lauren Davis, Neva Hestly, Amanda Johnson, Lisa Smith, Kelly Vance, Carren Wright, Gina Collins, Cade Sanders, Taylor Darden, Kolton Hanes, Dondi Lee, Jackie Bailey, Eddy Collier, Reese Edwards, Americle Lewis, Corey Isbell, Jessie Dean Smith, Ray Johnson, Alan Russell, Bill Cosper, Kathy McDonald, Jennifer Poole, Christian and Caleb Clolinger.
Ann’s Little Shop, located at 3440 Martin Street South in Cropwell, is taking donations of kitchen items, furniture, and anything baby related. This shop “exists to bring awareness and support to Ann’s New Life Medical Pregnancy Center.” Donations may be dropped off on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The shop does not accept adult clothing. You can also support Ann’s New Life Pregnancy Medical Center by participating in the 5K Run and Walk, Saturday, April 29. Registration is $35 per adult, $20 per child 13 and under.
PCHS Spotlight Drama Club presents “Oklahoma!” by Rogers & Hammerstein with five performances April 27-30 at CEPA. Tickets are $10 adults and $5 students. Follow @pellcitycepa or @pchstheatretroupe on Facebook.
The Annual Downtown Pell City Historic Walking Tours are happening on Saturday, April 29. Tour times are 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. These are free and will all start at city Hall. Arrive 15 minutes prior to the tour for registration and information.
Splash into Summer at the Pell City SplashPad. Official opening is Thursday, May 4 from 1-6 p.m. The cost is $4 each for ages 3 and up. Cash only.
Pell City Chamber Lunch & Learn will be May 4, 12-1 p.m. The purpose of this program is to provide informative and educational seminars that are relevant to starting, operating, managing, and growing member businesses. The guest speaker is Duncan Manley, Professional EOS Implementer® at EOS Worldwide. The cost of the program is free to Chamber Members and $10 for Non-Members. Lunch is included.
Make your reservations to see Terry Turner at the Ark in Riverside on May 6 from 5-7 p.m. Tickets are $40 per person and cover the cost of the show and a $20 meal credit. Reservations are online at tcbshows.com.
The Historic Sound of Motown featuring the Greg White Band will be at the CEPA on Sunday, May 14 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 each.
The Firebirds at the CEPA on Thursday, May 18 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 each.
Join in every Third Thursday in Historic Downtown Pell City for specials, sales, and fun. Thursday, May 18 beginning at 11 a.m.
Back and better than ever, the 2023 Pell City Hometown Block Party. With 3 stages featuring live music, food, vendors, fun kid’s activities, car show and more, the Pell City Chamber of Commerce is excited to host this Pell City tradition again this summer. Saturday, June 3 from 3-9 p.m.
Did you know that St. Clair County, the county older than the state of Alabama, was created in 1818 by territorial legislature? It was named for General St. Clair, who was said to have been born in Scotland and his name at that time was said to be Sinclair, later changed to St. Clair. In 1820, census records show the population to have been 4,465. 2016 census records show the population to have been 86,576. Pell City was established as an industrial town in 1890 by George Pell of New York. Ashville was incorporated in 1822, and was originally named St. Clairsville, after a hero of the American Revolution, General Arthur St. Clair. It was later renamed Ashville, in honor of John Ash, the first white settler in the area. He arrived in 1817 and was the county’s first elected judge and also served as a state senator. The first courthouse, a log structure, was built in 1824. It was replaced in 1844 with a brick building, which is currently encased in the walls of the current courthouse building. Ashville served as the county’s only courthouse until 1907, when the second county seat was established in Pell City due to the difficulty of crossing Backbone Mountain which separated the two sections of the county. St. Clair County is the only Alabama county in history with two county seats, which are both maintained today.
God bless you. Please call me at 205-338-5590 or email info to annette_snow@yahoo.com.
