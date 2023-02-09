Hello everyone. I wish everyone a Happy Valentine’s Day!
Thought for today: Is your soul secure? Jesus said, “for what profit is it to a man if he gains the whole world, and loses his own soul?” (Matthew 16:26). (Franklin Graham)
Happy birthday to Alicia Burch, Amy Stinson, Lisa Phillips, Justin Gray, Karen Hollis Vardaman, Janet Weldon Jones, Joey Cobb, Billy Davenport, Sarah Peoples, Julia Allred, Ivijay Causey, Hannah Tims, Lillian Coleman, Bobby Walker, Donnie Todd, Frances Bunn, Dexter Headrick, Judy Burch, Erskine Funderburg, Pete Rich, Gaston Williams.
Please remember the families of Joe Dan Harmon and George Sutherlin in your thoughts and prayers as they passed away recently.
Want a special treat for your special valentine? Then a couples only cruise aboard the Coosa Queen on Feb. 14 from 12-2 p.m. may be just the thing. Cost is $35 per couple and will include lunch catered by The Ark. For reservations or more information, call 205-706-2319.
The Pell City Library is proud to welcome Master Storyteller, Dolores Hydock, for our Wild and Wonderful Wednesday event, Feb. 16 at noon. She will present “Pedaling Hard on the Cycle of Life” ... some funny, tender, mostly true stories that take a lighthearted look at the cycle of life ... that keeps us all pedaling as hard as we can! The event is free, and all are welcome!
As of Feb. 4, the Pell City Animal Hospital discontinued 24-hour emergency care. They will be referring emergency care to Veterinary Specialists of Birmingham, Steel City Emergency Vets and Emergency Pet Care.
“Here Comes the Sun,” The Black Jacket Symphony presents The Beatles “Abbey Road” Feb. 11 at CEPA. Tickets can be purchased at the CEPA website, www.pellcitycepa.com.
At the CEPA, on Feb. 24, the 2022 Spotlight Awards. CEPA will celebrate St. Clair County’s most talented and dedicated performers in the Spotlight program, our all-ages, county-wide drama education network. Watch and learn more about local Spotlight clubs and their members through performances and videos. You’ll also learn more about our big plans for 2022. This year will be special as Spotlight celebrates its five-year anniversary, and we’re pulling out the stops to create an event you don’t want to miss. This event will also be LIVE and LIVE STREAMED – you will have the chance to participate live or call in and participate. Time: 5:30 p.m. for Social Hour with food and drinks; Livestream begins at 6 p.m., Awards Ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Where: CEPA, 25 Williamson Drive, and also on live stream through YouTube and Facebook!
Local scholarships are now available. You can find information on the student’s Schoology account under local scholarships and on the counseling website at www.pellcitycounseling.weebly.com/local-scholarships.html. Several scholarships available are offered by Coosa Pines Federal Credit Union, DKG, International Society for Key Women Educators, Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative, Delta Kappa Gamma, and Pell City Players. More will be added as they become available.
Did you know that Alabama has been named the Most Polite State in America by FreshBooks? The software company analyzed thousands of small business invoices nationwide searching for the words, “please” and “thank you.” Last year we ranked 2nd behind Oklahoma in the “politeness index.”
Remember: Nothing’s too big or too small to bring before Him in prayer--He hears you whether it feels like it or not. (Joyce Meyer)
God bless you. I pray that this new year will bring blessings, good health and peace and joy. Call me at 205-338-5590 with information about your family’s news and gatherings or you can email information to annette_snow@yahoo.com.
