Pell City Bulletin

Birthday wishes to Barbara Vaughan, Wendy Gurley Hawkins, Heather Sanders, Christy Harmon, Mary Bryant, Helen Bryant, Hannah Melvin, Ken Barber, Linda Lewis, Jimmy Hollis, Phil Howard, Angela McCombs, Sharon Vandegrift, Lynelle Pate Townley, Jared Arnold, Craig Tumlin, Abbie Crump and Calvin Barber.
Keep the family of Gary Stapler in your thoughts and prayers. He passed away Aug. 10.
Expecting to go to the first football game of the season? Better get those tickets. I hear they are going quickly. The Pell City Panthers will play the Moody Devils at Moody on Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. Come out and support the Panthers!
PCHS home games prices have changed. They will be $10, but there will be no charge for parking. Discounted tickets can be purchased from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. before home games at the school. They will be $8 and cash only at that time. You can still buy tickets on the GoFan.co website. There may be some season tickets available if interested. These are in the reserved section.
The first PCHS Panther Football home game, on Sept. 1, is going to be Alumni Night. The Panthers will be playing Leeds. Alumni football players, cheerleaders and band members on the field before the game. Come out and show your support for our team.
Aug. 26 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. is Museum Day at the Anniston Museums and Gardens. There will be free admission during these hours. There will be activities from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Pell City Chamber Business Builder Breakfast is Aug. 31 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Networking for your business, door prizes and special guest speaker Backpack Buddies. Backpack Buddies is a national program designed to fight childhood hunger. This event is free, but seating is limited and registration is required. Bring a donation for the Backpack Buddies! Also, dress your best! Jacob Compton with Strides Media will be available to take professional photos for your website, business cards, profile photo and more.
Saturday, Sept. 1 will be the Fourth Annual Live at Logan Martin featuring a live performance of the legendary soundtrack “Saturday Night Fever.” This dance party will be held at the Pell City Sports Complex on Lake Logan Martin on Saturday night, Sept. 2. The event site will open at 5:30 p.m., and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Rain date is the following evening, Sunday, Sept. 3.
PCHS Cheer Extravaganza will be Sept. 15 and feature PCHS vs Center Point. Registration deadline is Aug. 21. for more information, email dee.doss@pellcityschools.net.
The Pell City Civic Center has added Mini-Spin Classes (20 minutes) to its array of exercise classes. Call the Center at 205-338-3818.
Story Time has returned to the Pell City Library on Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m.
Interested in yoga? Tthe Library offers free classes on Wednesdays at 5 p.m.
Contact me at 205-338-7746 with family news and gatherings or email info to annette_snow@yahoo.com. Have a blessed and safe week.
