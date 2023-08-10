Pell City Bulletin

First week of school. Look out for those school buses and obey all the stop signs to keep our kids safe.
BIRTHDAYS AND ANNIVERSARIES: Birthday wishes to Craig Davenport, Cindy Austin, Jamie Mclean, Amanda Jones, Tammy Mathews, Justin Albert, Allen Doss, Linda Long and Becky Morgan.
Also, congratulations to Bill and Renee Robinson who recently celebrated their wedding anniversary and to Laurie and Larry Mullinax who just recently celebrated their anniversary.
DEATHS: Please remember the families of Rita Foster, Marian Powell, Catherine Gilmore, George Boutwell, Alice Faulkner, Horace Beasley, Steve Knight, Thomas Barnett, Wanda Brown Martin, Shirley Blanton, Wayne Funderburg and Sharon Bowman in your thoughts and prayers.
CEPA: Sounds of Summer, the Easy Street Band, featuring the Holladay Sisters, will perform on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 and are available for purchase at pellcitycepa.com/tickets.
CHURCH: You are invited to Victory Talladega’s Family Night on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 4 p.m. for lots of snacks, snow cones, bounce houses, balloon animals and more and it’s all FREE at the Talladega Bottling Works.
You are invited to Mt. Pisgah Church’s Back to School Bash on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. There will be a foam machine, snow cone truck and more.
LOCAL: Thursday, Aug. 10, Meet the Panthers, at Cropwell Baptist, at 6 p.m. Hope you got your tickets for the fish fry and to meet your favorite football athlete.
Coming to Celebrations Thursday, Aug. 10, Tumbling & Cheernastics classes. Contact Jessica Brannon at 205-585-1379 for more information.
Thursday, Aug. 17 at 6 p.m., Ann’s New Life Center will hold its 2023 Fundraiser Dinner at Cropwell Baptist.
Saturday, Aug. 19, at 5-9 p.m., join the fun at the Summer Shindig at the Old Baker Farm. Enjoy the sunflowers, vendors, food trucks and more!
Interested in yoga? The Library offers free classes on Wednesday afternoons at 5 p.m.
See you next week. Send family news and gatherings info to annette_snow@yahoo.com or call me at 205-338-5590. Have a blessed and safe week.
