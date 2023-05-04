Hello everyone. Welcome to May. School is almost out, and we know the kids are getting excited. Keep those teachers in your prayers. They may have a tough time keeping the students’ minds on lessons.
Thought for today: If your plan is failing, count it a blessing because that means that God has a much better plan than you had. (Joyce Meyer)
A special happy birthday to Glenn Seay, Tommy Cook, Justin Evans, Blair Fields, Billy Golden, Kerri Swiney, Gina Gurley, Dennis Meeks, Connie Cook, Kristie Edwards, Martha Howard, Ann Messer, Lauren Davis, Neva Hestly, Amanda Johnson, Lisa Smith, Kelly Vance, Carren Wright, Gina Collins, Cade Sanders, Taylor Darden, Kolton Hanes, Heath McCombs and Konnie Lyle.
Congratulations to the PCHS Panther softball team. They took down Oxford in a 12-0 shutout, to become Area Champions.
Congratulations to the PCHS JV softball team. They finished the season with a 20-16-1 record.
Congratulations to the PCHS Band of Gold for its outstanding performance at the Heritage Festival in Williamsburg, Va. The Jazz band received Superior/Gold and the Outstanding Band Award and the Adjudicator Award. The percussion ensemble received Superior/Gold and also the Adjudicator Award. Christian Alvarez received the Maestro Award for his solo in the Jazz Band. This came with an invitation to play at Carnegie Hall in New York. Wow, just wow!
Congratulations to the PCHS fishing team that received 2nd place overall in the Student Angler Bass fishing tournament this past weekend.
Congrats to the following track team participants: Caleb Groce, 2nd in high jump; Ronald Greer, 2nd in 110MH prelims; both girls and boys finished 4th in the 4X800m.
Make your reservations to see Terry Turner at the Ark in Riverside on May 6th from 5-7pm. Tickets are $40 per person and cover the cost of the show and a $20 meal credit. Reservations are online at www.tcbshows.com.
The Historic Sound of Motown featuring the Greg White Band will be at the CEPA on Sunday, May 14, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 each.
The Firebirds at the CEPA on Thursday, May 18 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 each.
At the CEPA, dates for the 2023 Spotlight summer drama camp and new masterclass camp have been set, and registration is now open. This year, masterclass will have its own separate camp in June and there will not be a Masterclass add on for Kids Camp. Instead, both kids camp and masterclass camp will run full days from 9am-3pm instead of the usual half days. BOTH groups will perform a full show at the end of the camp. masterclass camp will only be one week, and students will submit auditions and be cast all prior to the beginning of camp. Summer drama camp will still run the normal two weeks and those students will audition during camp as normal. For more info and to register, go to pellcitycepa.com/camp/.
The 11th Annual Logan Martin LakeFest and Boat Show will be held May 12-14, starting at 2 p.m., at Lakeside Park in Pell City. This year there will be closer parking, VIP parking, fireworks, a food court, a bigger kids’ area, music and lots and lots of boats. There will be raffle giveaways each hour. Free access to the Pell City splash pad and Kids Kastle. Special appearance Saturday by BLIPPI. Mermaids and Mateys parade Saturday. This event is free to everyone. For information, go to loganmartinlakefest.com.
Join in every Third Thursday in historic downtown Pell City for specials, sales and fun. Thursday, May 18 beginning at 11 a.m.
Back and better than ever, the 2023 Pell City Hometown Block Party. With three stages featuring live music, food, vendors, fun kid’s activities, car show and more, the Pell City Chamber of Commerce is excited to host this tradition again this summer. Saturday, June 3 from 3-9 p.m.
Have a child interested in soccer? PCHS Future Panthers 2022 Summer Soccer Mini Camp will be held on June 27-30 at the Pell City Civic Center fields with two sessions to choose from. This is for boys and girls who will be in grades 1-6 in Fall 2022. Cost is $75 and for more information contact Amanda.elliott@pellcityschools.net. Register at the Civic Center by June 3 to be guaranteed your t-shirt size.
Rules for conduct: 1. Listen to everyone. 2. Evaluate ideas, not people. 3. Question and participate. 4. Listen with an open mind. 5. Look at the facts. 6. Do not be critical. 7. All are equal. 8. Share responsibility. 9. All ideas are good.
God bless you. Please call 205-338-5590 or email info to annette_snow@yahoo.com.
