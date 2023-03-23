Thought for today: The God who protected Daniel from the Lions is the same God who will protect you and your family from sickness and disease.
Birthday wishes to Diane Gann, Lynne V. Reeves, Suzanne Alverson, Joseph Nolin, Nancy Jordan, Joan Phillips, Jeremy Deal, Cannon Harmon, Byron Vance, Brenda Wyatt, Daniel Scoggins, Mike Carr, Matt Black, April Abel, Bailey Crump, John Waldrop, Jane Kilgroe, Julia Skelton, Gary Wright, Kim Cheatwood, Koleton Kelley, DeLain Vaughan, Blane Scott, Heath Stinson, Linley Stinson, Sandy Dorough, Drew Dorough, Adam Bain, Billy Jordan, Dean Staples, Michelle Shelton, Frank Bowman, and Chloe Grace Annette Noah.
Happy anniversary to Gina and Jeremy Gurley, Heather and Jeremy Adams, Joey and Dana Blackman.
Please remember the families of Janet Pepper and Lawrence Fields in your thoughts and prayers.
The Pell City Historical Society presents the Pell City History Day on Monday, April 3 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Municipal Complex in Pell City. Refreshments will be served, and all are invited.
Holy Week Worship Services will be April 3-7 at the Pell City First United Methodist Church. Services will be at noon followed by lunch.
At Victory Church, the balloon egg drop will be on Sunday, April 2 right after the 10:30 a.m. service. A fun afternoon of free balloons, eggs, and candy for your kids!
Easter weekend, Victory will have three services to fit your needs: Saturday, April 8 at 6:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 9 at 9:15 and 10:30 a.m. Hope to see you at one of the services.
On Sunday, April 16, at 9:15 and 10:30 a.m., at Victory, is Dreamcake Sunday. An extra sweet Sunday with free, delicious cupcakes for everyone at church after each service!
Cropwell Baptist Church will hold its Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8, at 10 a.m. in the back parking lot. Make plans to come egg hunt (birth -6th grade) with them. You don’t want to miss this fun time.
Pell City First United Methodist Church will have a Community Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Lakeside Park. All are invited.
The Pell City Garden Club will have its Annual Plant Sale on April 21 and April 22 at the Pell City Rec Hall.
Support Ann’s New Life Pregnancy Medical Center by participating in the 5K Run and Walk on Saturday, April 29. Registration is $35 per adult and $20 per child 13 and under. It starts at Lake Plaza (Ann’s New Life) at 8 a.m. Online registration is required at runsignup.com/Race?AL/Cropwell/AnnsNewLife5KRunWalkforLife. For more information, call 205-753-9955. Virtual 5k option is also available.
CEPA and Spotlight will partner with Jefferson State Community College to produce the theatrical version of “Fine by Mourning.” Live performances will be held March 31-April 2 at the Center for Performing Arts in Pell City.
Our Pell City High School Spotlight Club’s Spring musical for 2023 is Oklahoma! Former Spotlight Program Coordinator and Oklahoma Director Shelby Duke leads an exciting cast in this classic musical by Rodgers and Hammerstein. Shows April 27-28 at 7 p.m., April 29 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and April 30 at 2 p.m.
The Firebirds are returning to The Center for Education and Performing Arts in Pell City (CEPA) on May 18 at 7 p.m. Ticket sales begin Friday, March 24 at pellcitycepa.com/tickets.
A brand-new experience arrives at CEPA in 2023 as Greg White and Co. take you on a tour through the classic songs of Motown! Ticket sales begin Friday, March 24 at pellcitycepa.com/tickets.
Congratulations to Jayden Young for being chosen as Student of the Month at Pell City High School. He’s a great young man.
Congratulations to PCHS student Ty’Shaun Caldwell for being named the Lieutenant Governor of the Great Alabama District Key Club for Division 7. Ty’Shaun also received the Outstanding Club President award for the Great Alabama District Key Club.
Congratulations to PCHS student, Anna-Brooke DeLoach for earning the title of Alabama FFA Central District Reporter.
Congratulations to PCHS senior Joshua Leggett who received the Matt Palys Scholarship at the Key Club Convention in Montgomery.
Congratulations to Victory Christian School student, Haley Hendrix, for being named as a 1A Basketball All-State Honorable Mention.
Congratulations to Victory Christian student, Maddie Etheredge for making the 2023 All-County Softball team.
Congratulations to PCHS senior Riley Surles for receiving the JSU Honors Program full scholarship.
You can still get in on the PCSS Cheerleaders’ Annual Egg My Yard event. They will make hiding your eggs easy by doing it for you. Their bunnies will hide candy-filled eggs in your yard after dark. 25 eggs for $20, 35 eggs for $30; 50 eggs for $40. Order for yourself, family and friends by going to https://bit.ly/EggMyYard-2023. Order by April 4.
The federal and Alabama deadline to file and pay your taxes for 2023 is Monday, April 17. This gives you the weekend and a day to complete and file.
Remember: Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. Philippians 4:6.
God bless you. I pray that this year will bring blessings, good health and peace and joy.
Have a blessed and safe week and give me a call at 205-338-5590 or email information to annette_snow@yahoo.com.
