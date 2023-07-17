Pell City Bulletin

Thought for today: Don’t ruin a good today by thinking about a bad yesterday. Let it go.
Birthdays: Birthday wishes go out to Keri Swinney, Amy Phillips, Billy Hopkins, Teresa Brazier, Linda Webster, Gail Drummonds, Rhonda Moore, Cam McGowin, Gail Layton, Marilyn Reagan, Crystal Taylor, Jason Gilbreath, Wanda Burke, Vickie Woods, Ann Boggs, Reba Castleberry, Michaela Young, Del Hufford, Shirley Adams and Pam Fowler.
Deaths: Please keep the families of Greg Ensley and Mari Culver in your thoughts and prayers.
School: Registration is now open for current Pell City High School students through the PowerSchool parent portal. Check out the PCHS website.
The Pell City Schools system is looking for new bus drivers. Contact the Pell City Bus Shop for more information at 205-884-4800.
Church: Sign-up for six parenting classes beginning Wednesday, July 26 at 5:15 p.m. at Eden Westside Baptist church. Classes are free, childcare available and dinner for your family. For more information, email deonadurham@edenwestside.org.
The St. Clair County Night of Worship will be held at Mt. Pisgah Church on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. Speaker will be Jay Stewart and worship by Rush of Fools.
Sports: Victory Christian Lady Lions Girls Basketball Camp will be at VCS gym on July 27-28. Open to all girls entering 1st-6th grade. Cost is $40 per child. Each child will receive a T-shirt. Contact jaredbarnoldlaw@gmail.com or call the school at 205-338-2901.
PCHS Volleyball Camp will be held July 31 and Aug. 1 from 1-3:30 p.m. This camp is for rising 1st–6th graders.
You can still register your child for fall baseball, soccer and softball until July 30. you can register online at pellcity.recdesk.com or visit the civic center.
Softball Skills Camp will be at the Pell City Civic Center. For more information, text Evi Edwards at 205-569-3256. Registration and payment due by Friday, July 28 at 4 p.m.
CEPA: Lance Lipinsky and the Lovettes will perform on July 29 at 7 p.m. The band describes its music genre as “American Made Rock & Roll music.” Tickets are $25 at pellcitycepa.com/tickets.
Sounds of Summer, the Easy Street Band, featuring the Holladay Sisters, will perform on Aug. 13 at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 and are available for purchase at pellcitycepa.com/tickets.
Local: Historic Downtown Pell City Third Thursday will be July 20 starting at 11 a.m. Join in for specials, sales and fun.
Alabama will hold its annual sales tax holiday, beginning Friday, July 21 at 12:01 a.m. and ending Sunday, July 23 at midnight, giving shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies, computers, diapers, and clothing free of the state’s 4% state sales tax. Local sales tax may apply.
Still time to get your kids involved in the 4-H Clover Classroom one-day workshops to be held throughout the month of July, and are open to all youth, ages 9-14. The fee is only $5 per class. Contact 205-338-9416.For more info or other offerings, go to stclairnews@aces.edu.
Pell City FFA Alumni and Triple H Bucking Bulls Co. presents the 9th Annual Bulls on the Lake Rodeo on Saturday, July 22 from 8-11 p.m. and the Mutton Bustin’ youth rodeo night will be July 21, at 7 p.m.
Proceeds from this rodeo go right back to our FFA Chapter. Tickets will also be sold at the gate or buy tickets online at Pell City Bulls on the Lake Tickets. Adults $15, Kids 6-12 years old $10, Kids 5-under free. The Jr. Rodeo will be Friday, July 22 at 7 p.m.
Coming to Celebrations on Aug. 10, Tumbling & Cheernastics classes. Contact Jessica Brannon at 205-585-1379 for more information.
Thursday, Aug. 17 at 6 p.m., Ann’s New Life Center will hold its 2023 Fundraiser Dinner at Cropwell Baptist.
Remember: Give love and mercy the same as your Father gives love and mercy. Luke 6:36.
Contact me at 205-338-5590 or email annette_snow@yahoo.com with information about family’s news and gatherings. Have a wonderfully blessed and safe week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.