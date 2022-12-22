Merry Christmas everyone. Sunday is Christmas Day, the day we celebrate Jesus’ birthday. I hope you remember that all the gifts and fun we enjoy on Christmas is just part of the reason we celebrate. The most important part is Jesus and that He came to provide a way for us to get to Heaven. He came to serve us, and we should remember to serve others. “It’s not really serving to serve only those who can serve us in return.” (Michelle Myers)
Happy birthday to my grandson, Ryan Snow, Bubba Graham, Maygen Tate, Joseph Whitehouse, Susan Coleman Pilkington, Cynthia Coleman Cochran and Beth Coleman Jones.
Please keep the families of Adrick Goodgame, Derroll Luker, and Sheila Bowman Polk in your thoughts and prayers.
“Lights in the Park” is now open at Pell City Lakeside Park until Jan. 2 from 4-9 p.m. There are more than 70 displays this year, so take a ride through.
Chapel in the Pines will have a Christmas Eve Service at 3 p.m. at Lakeside Park.
Seddon Baptist invites you to make plans for a special day of family worship on Christmas Day at 10 a.m. They will celebrate the birth of our Lord through worship and the Word and partaking in communion.
Cropwell Baptist Church invites you to join them on Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. for their Christmas Eve Candlelight Service. Also, they are having a Christmas Day Communion Service, on Sunday, Dec. 25 at 2 p.m.
New Life Methodist will have Christmas Celebrations on Dec. 24 at 5, 7, and 11 p.m. You are invited to join them. Wes Savage is the minister, and it will meet at the Pell City Library.
Victory Church will have one service on Christmas Day Sunday, Dec. 25 at 10:30 a.m. All are invited.
Congratulations to Hannah Tims who made the Dean’s List for the 2022 Fall Semester at the University of Memphis.
Congratulations to Pell City High School Senior, Josh Kirby, who won 3rd Place at the Pelham High School Invitational Wrestling Tournament.
My family had its Christmas get together Saturday at my daughter’s and son-in-law’s, Annette and Tommy Snow, home. All of my children were there, including Deborah and Mike Turner, Lisa and Hugh Dobbs, who live in Florida. Laura and Ricky Adams and children and grandchildren, Jeremy, Heather, & Sam Adams, Daniel, Jennifer, Asher, and Gage Adams all came. Tommy and Barbara Vaughan, Emily, Nick, and Harper Doty were there. Also, Annette and Tommy’s children, Marty and Michael Snow as well as my sister, Ann Harmon. We had a wonderful time.
Remember: The wise men were able to read the signs that Messiah had come. We must prepare our lives for His return. (Rick Burgess) and don’t forget: JESUS is the reason for the season!
We wish you a merry Christmas and a happy New Year. God bless you. I pray that this year will bring you blessings, good health and peace and joy. Please contact me with information and news at 205-338-5590 or email to annette_snow@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.