Birthday greetings go out to our sweet daughter and sister, Laura Adams, and to Melinda Graham, Erin Williams, Leah Harris, Miranda Waldrop, Leslie Cobb, Linda Reece, Allison Ballard, Alex McCain, Rita Foster, Mack Bell, Mary Lee, Saundra Lewis, Gail Hannah, Jennifer Lavender, Paul Miller, Jamie Merrymon, Vickie Harmon, Derrick Andrews, Tara Bell-Hazelwood, and Gene Tuggle.
Congratulations to those having wedding anniversaries in June, including Nickie and Charlie McKee, Leslie and Joey Cobb, Betty Jane and Don Vardaman, Shannon and Chad Cochran, Gina and Curtis Collins. Special blessings to those celebrating their marriages.
The 14th Annual Riverside Poker Run, an annual fund-raising event hosted by Riverside Beautification Organization (a nonprofit to raise funds to improve and beautify City of Riverside, Alabama) will be June 17 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Logan Martin LakeFest & Boat Show was a huge success. There were plenty of boats, music, food, and people. The organization uses this as a fundraiser for the community and charity.
There was a huge crowd attending the Hometown Block Party on Saturday. Lots of food, music, fun, local performers, and children’s area with inflatables and rides. If you missed it, you will have to wait until next year.
The PCHS Senior Class of 2023 presented the school with a $2023 donation for a seating area in the school lobby.
The PCHS Panther Softball team completed the season with a final record of 31-17-1 and a state tournament appearance for the 2nd consecutive season.
Pell City Panther Boys’ Basketball Camp will be held July 26-29 from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the CEPA for rising 1st-6th grades. Cost is $60. Players will develop fundamental skills and receive a Panther Camp T-Shirt. Sign up now.
PCHS Future Panthers 2023 Summer Soccer Clinics beginning June 13 at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church with many sessions and levels to choose from. Go to www.pellcityfc.com for more information and to register.
On June 17, Tristen Gressett will perform at the CEPA at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets are $20 at the door.
Dates for the 2023 CEPA Spotlight Summer Drama Camp and NEW Masterclass Camp have been set, and registration is now open! This year, Masterclass will have its own separate camp in June and there will not be a Masterclass add on for Kids Camp. Instead, both Kids Camp and Masterclass Camp will run full days from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. instead of the usual half days. BOTH groups will perform a full show at the end of the camp. Masterclass Camp will only be one week, and students will submit auditions and be cast all prior to the beginning of camp. Summer Drama Camp will still run the normal two weeks and those students will audition during camp as normal. For more info and to register, go to https://www.pellcitycepa.com/camp/.
Pell City Youth Cheer and Football registration is now through July 2. You can register at pellcity.recdesk.com.
Victory Church will have Vacation Bible School June 26-28. To register your child, go to https://victoryal.com/summer/
Victory will also have Kids Camp at Shocco Springs. Reserve your child’s spot for Kids Camp 2023! Limited spots available. July 7 — 9. Deposit: $75. Total Amount: $175. Deposit due upon registration. You can make out a check to Victory Church and turn in to Emily Doty or the Church Office. Email emily@victorypellcity.com for questions and more details.
Cropwell Baptist Church’s Vacation Bible School “Journey Through the Jungle” registration is now open. This journey is available for children who have completed 4K through 6th grade. It begins Sunday, July 16, and will run through Wednesday, July 19 (6:30 — 8:30 p.m.)
Looking for a cool and budget-friendly summer outing for your kiddos? Cropwell Baptist is offering a limited number of spots for a day camp on June 16 from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. It’s open to kids in grades 1-6 and comes with a ticket to Tigers for Tomorrow, lunch, and a fun time at Noccalula Falls — $20 per child!
Also, for the kids, the 2023 summer Kids Series has started at the Pell City Premiere Theater. These are free showings at 10am & 11am on Wednesdays and Thursdays. For program details visit — https://buff.ly/40MRYhk
July 8 is the date for Terry Turner, along with special guest, Bart Connell, to appear at the Ark in Riverside. Make your reservations at tcbshows.com.
Contact me with information about your family’s news and gatherings at 205-338-5590 or email annette_snow@yahoo.com.
