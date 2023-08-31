Pell City Bulletin

Birthday wishes to Judy Carol Smith, Leslie Bensinger, Linda Grantham, Susan Lapidus, Summer Vaughan, Priscilla Snow and Delores Morgan.
Deaths: Raymond Peoples, Stephanie Brasher, Timothy Smith, Eddie Gilmore, Joseph Brennan and Frank Berning in your thoughts and prayers.
Church: Mt. Zion Free Will Baptist Church will host a singing featuring New Ground on Sunday night, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend.
Sports: Congratulations to both the Pell City 7th & 8th grade volleyball teams on their 1st place finishes this weekend.
Congratulations to the PCHS boys and girls cross country teams for their Top 5 finishes in the Tennessee River Classic this weekend.
PCHS home games prices have changed. They will be $10, but there will be no charge for parking. Discounted tickets can be purchased from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. before home games at the school. They will be $8 and cash only at that time. You can still buy tickets on the GoFan.co website. There may be some season tickets available if interested. These are in the reserved section.
And a heads up, the first PCHS Panther Football home game, on Sept. 1, is going to be Alumni Night. The Panthers will be playing Leeds. Alumni football players, cheerleaders, and band members on the field before the game. Come out and show your support for our team.
PCHS Cheer Extravaganza will be Sept. 15 and feature PCHS vs Center Point. Registration deadline is Aug. 21. for more information, email dee.doss@pellcityschools.net.
Local: The Pell City Chamber Business Builder Breakfast is Aug. 31 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Networking for your business, door prizes and special guest speaker Backpack Buddies. Backpack Buddies is a national program designed to fight childhood hunger. This event is free, but seating is limited and registration is required. Bring a donation for the Backpack Buddies. Also, dress your best. Jacob Compton with Strides Media will be available to take professional photos for your website, business cards, profile photo and more.
Saturday, Sept. 1 will be the Fourth Annual Live at Logan Martin featuring a live performance of the legendary soundtrack “Saturday Night Fever.” This dance party will be held at the Pell City Sports Complex on Lake Logan Martin on Saturday night, Sept. 2. The event site will open at 5:30 p.m., and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m. A rain date is set for the following evening, Sunday, Sept. 3.
Grand Opening for America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses will be Sept. 1–2. Free Backpacks & School Supplies with Every Exam.
Demo Day At River’s Edge Marina on Sat., Sept. 2nd from 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
The Pell City Chamber Lunch and Learn will be on Sept. 7 from 12-1 p.m. The guest speaker will be Kelly Martin, JSU Tuition Scholarship Program.
At the CEPA, Job Fair & Expo on Friday, Sept. 22 at 9 a.m.–2:30 p.m.
Miscellaneous: The Alabama Cooperative Extension Service is a valuable tool and a wealth of information. Go to stclairnews@aces.edu to subscribe.
See you next week. Contact me at 205-338-5590 with family news and gatherings or email info to annette_snow@yahoo.com. Have a blessed and safe week.
