Last week’s attack that gravely injured author Salman Rushdie is an attack on free speech that should be condemned by all, no matter what some may think of Rushdie’s work.
The fact he was stabbed while on a stage at New York’s Chautauqua Institution is particularly disheartening. Chautauqua has long been known as a safe place for artists, faith leaders and educators to come and discuss a wide variety of topics.
Rushdie, who was stabbed several times, including in the neck and chest, was rushed into surgery and for a time was on a ventilator. Family members say the author may lose his injured right eye.
The 75-year-old Rushdie has faced death threats for more than 30 years over his novel “The Satanic Verses,” whose depiction of the Prophet Muhammad was seen by some Muslims as blasphemous.
In 1989, the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini of Iran issued a fatwa ordering Muslims to kill Rushdie. A foundation in Iran posted a $3 million bounty for the killing of the author.
Rushdie’s alleged assailant, 24-year-old Hadi Matar, of New Jersey, has pleaded not guilty in the stabbing.
Despite the threats to his life, Rushdie did what he could to continue giving speeches and engaging with his readers.
There are other authors, artists and cartoonists around the world who have faced death threats for their work. But the United States has been and remains a refuge for artists whose works offend others.
And while there have been plenty of vitriolic debate and even threats over Americans political, religious or social beliefs, the First Amendment has remained a steadfast protector of even the most unpopular opinions.
Rushdie risked everything for his art and should be respected for his moral courage.
It’s vital that the rest of us stand together against anyone who would promote or use violence against those they disagree with.
