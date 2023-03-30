When we recently pulled in from the interstate with truck and RV problems to a local Dodge, Jeep, Chrysler dealership, we received the best service, hospitality and repair work we have ever experienced.
Tommie and the service department's diesel technicians were the best. In Orlando we had the same problem and paid a lot of money to fix it. On the way home, having the same problems, the St. Clair dealership fixed our truck within a day at 10% of the cost from Orlando’s bill.
They gave us shuttle, food and whatever we needed to be comfortable. We got home with no problems and want to thank them publicly for their service and kindness.
Rich and Cheryl Stieben, McPherson, Kansas
