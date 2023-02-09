President Joe Biden’s letting a Communist Chinese spy balloon maneuver its way across the USA, or one from any country, is a national security risk. If this was a Russian spy balloon, how long would it take Biden to shoot it down?
This is just one of many areas where Biden and other Democrats have proven they think more of themselves and their political careers, and what they can gain from them, than they do about this country or us.
If there was one Republican or Democrat in Washington, D.C. who truly was a patriotic American and worth their salt or office, they would file impeachment papers on Biden while we still have a country left. This should be a unanimous vote by both sides of the aisle in Congress if they really cared about their own country
Abraham Lincoln said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” Today, our “house” is more divided than it was in 1858. If the “me, me, me” crowd in Washington does not change its ways and start thinking more about this country than they do themselves, in a few decades I can envision China or some other country defeating and owning this country.
Billy Price
Ashville
