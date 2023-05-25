The graduation season is upon us.
It is a time when our local and regional high schools will say farewell to graduating seniors. It is a time when students have been recognized for their achievements as they set their thoughts on the future.
Graduations are milestone events in people’s lives because they represent so much to so many.
They represent the completion of a long task.
They represent the success of a job well done for students, teachers and parents.
They represent a coming of age.
Graduations are more like bridges than conclusions — something we document in our special section today highlighting our graduating classes.
Yet graduations aren’t so much the end but, rather, what’s next?
Graduates will weigh how they can best continue preparing for their lives by deciding what they hope to accomplish, what they hope to do, who they plan to be and where they plan to go.
Many of our young people will travel far away to attend schools in distant cities and in other states.
We wish them well.
Others will look closer to home for their personal what’s next. These graduates shall not find their options wanting.
As of mid-May, St. Clair County and the state of Alabama have posted some of the lowest unemployment numbers (2.2 percent statewide — the seventh best April unemployment change in the nation) in history. Local employers are desperate for employees. Graduates wanting a job to fill the time before college, or those looking to start a career don’t have to look far.
There are multiple service industry positions offering wages that five years ago seemed impossible. Plenty of local industries are willing to train workers for a career and pay top dollar to those willing to take a chance on that company.
Want an idea of what’s out there? Go online to the Alabama Department of Labor website and see what’s available under the job finder section. And keep an eye out for job fair events.
Workers of all skill levels are in high demand. Don’t let the opportunity slip by.
