President Biden has declared the COVID-19 pandemic officially over, but many experts believe it will be around for most of our lifetimes.
Through the marvel of modern medicine, we have had breakthroughs in COVID vaccines and treatments, which have helped saved lives and lessen the effects of the disease. Earlier this month, another tool in the fight against COVID became available.
Updated COVID booster vaccines that protect against current variants of the virus are now available at health departments, and local pharmacies are administering the booster.
Health officials say the new “bivalent vaccine contains the genetic recipes for two versions of COVID-19; the original strain, plus the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, offering better protection against the currently circulating COVID-19 variants.”
The Federal Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have approved two updated boosters. The Moderna booster has been approved for those 18 and older, and the Pfizer booster has been approved for those 12 and older.
These will replace current boosters for these age groups. People may get an updated booster two months after completing the primary series, or two months after receiving a previous booster dose. Current booster vaccines will remain available for children ages 5-11 years, a health district release from Georgia stated.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health “Only individuals who have completed their primary vaccination series (two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine) are eligible to receive the bivalent booster.”
The original COVID vaccines will still be administered for the primary series of vaccine and as a booster for children under the age of 12. Since both vaccines are available, those who wish to get the new booster should specify that when they go to get the vaccine.
The boosters are available at no cost to individuals. But their health insurance may be billed.
You can go online to alabamapublichealth.gov/cullman/ for health department locations and hours of operation. Information about COVID-19 vaccine providers and clinics can be found at alabamapublichealth.gov. Locations where COVID-19 vaccine is available can be viewed at vaccines.gov/.
“Maintaining both flu and COVID-19 vaccinations is the best way for individuals and families to be protected this winter as the holiday season approaches,” the North Georgia Health District said. “This will also help protect the local community’s hospital capacity ahead of a possible winter surge.”
Talk to your doctor or trusted health professional about receiving the updated COVID booster vaccine.
