Springville Elementary kindergarten students learned about New Year’s traditions around the world on Jan. 6.
Congratulations to SHS Tiger Code Students of the Month announced on Jan. 6.
The Springville Senior Center hosted a crochet class with a H hook and a small skein of peaches and cream yarn on Jan. 6. The next class is Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. at the center.
Springville Middle School awarded Mrs. Deming as SMS Teacher of the Year on Jan. 4.
SCHOOLS, CHURCHES, DAYCARES: Springville Splash Pad is opening for groups only for the week of May 12-19. The rental rate is $400. There is a 50 percent discount if you are located in Springville. Visit the website at SpringvilleParksandRec.com or email lcleaver@cityofspringville.com for more information.
Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is hope, comfort & understanding at a GriefShare group. Register at christcommunitypca.com/griefshare
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights 6-8:30p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at (205) 914-4146 if you have any questions. gocivilairpatrol.com.
Springville Library
The library is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., and every 1st and 3rd Saturday, 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.
The Springville Public Library Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Registration requested. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.
Jan. 13 Beginner Yoga Class 11:15 a.m.
Jan. 17 Muscle Strength & Flexibility Class 11:30 a.m.
Jan. 20 Beginner Yoga Class 11:15 a.m.
Jan. 23 Genealogy Class 11 a.m.
Jan. 24 Babies & Books Class 10 a.m.
Jan. 27 Beginner Yoga Class 11:15 a.m.
Jan. 30 Genealogy Class 11 a.m.
Jan. 31 Muscle Strength & Flexibility Class 11:30 a.m.
Springville Senior Center
Yoga on Mondays, Ceramics on Tuesdays and Thursdays
Check out their Facebook page for online activities and more information at https://www.facebook.com/seniorcenterspringville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.