The Springville Public Library hosted Summer Reading 2023 with a Campfire Craft Party and Campfire Crafts on July 2.
A glowing performance was given for the Math & Literacy Camp students at SES for their outstanding work on July 1 by the Flow Church Blacklight Team.
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, AL-126 cadets held a Car Wash fundraiser on Saturday, July 1 at the Springville National Guard Armory. The Springville Cadet Squadron mentors cadets 12 to 18. They learn about the military customs and courtesies, what leadership is and how to be the best leader, aerospace, emergency services and more.
The Springville Area Rotary club recognized State Representative Jim Hill for sharing information and priorities about the last legislative session that will have an impact on our immediate area on June 29.
The SHS Basketball team is hosting Tiger Youth Basketball Camp for upcoming K-6th graders (boys and girls) on July 24-27 from 12-3 p.m. at the Springville High School Gym. Cost is $75 ($65 for more than one sibling). For questions, please email springvilletipoffclub@gmail.com.
VBS Round-Up
July 10-13 Springville UMC Kingdom Seekers 6-8:30 p.m.
July 12-14 Flow Church, Ashville “Game On” 6:30-8:30 p.m.
July 24-28 St. Clair Springs Baptist Church 6:45-8:30 p.m.
July 23-25 Spring Valley Baptist Church Mobile VBS, 5 Locations 6-8 p.m.
Wed Nights The Church at Bradford Road Keepers of the Kingdom 6:30-8:30 p.m.
The Splash Pad is now open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 1-5 p.m., Closed on Mondays. For additional questions, contact lcleaver@cityofspringville.com or call 205-467-0265.
The Springville Library is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and every 1st and 3rd Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.
The Springville Senior Center hosts yoga on Mondays, ceramics on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.