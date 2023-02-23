Congratulations to the Springville Parks & Rec 6U Basketball Champions and Coach Terry.
The Springville High School Lady Tigers were crowned 5A Area 11 Champions on Feb. 9.
Congratulations to MVP Farrah Hawkins and All-Area Team Players Leah Bowden and Audrey Talton. The team will advance to the Sweet 16 at JSU on Feb. 17.
The SHS Boys Basketball Team greeted SES students in the carline and helped lead the Pledge of Allegiance on February 14th.
The Springville Area Rotary Club awarded Students and Teacher of the Month to Senior Class President and Student Athlete Matt Wolf, AMEA Young Composer and Drum Major Abigail Royal and Mr. Preston who teaches AP and General Government/Economics at Springville High School.
Springville Splash Pad is opening for groups ONLY the week of May 12-19, 2023. The rental rate is $400. There is a 50% discount if you are located in Springville. Visit SpringvilleParksandRec.com or email lcleaver@cityofspringville.com for more information.
The Springville Library is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., and every 1st and 3rd Saturday, 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.
The Springville Public Library Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Registration requested. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.
Feb. 23 Preschool Storytime 10:30 a.m.
Feb. 24 Beginner Yoga11:15 a.m. and 12 p.m.
Feb. 27 Genealogy Class 11 a.m.
Feb. 28 Strength & Flexibility 10:30 a.m.
Register by calling 205-467-2339
Yoga on Mondays, Ceramics on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Springville Senior Center.
Check out its Facebook page for online activities and more information at https://www.facebook.com/seniorcenterspringville
