Springville Elementary Staff and teachers drove through several Springville neighborhoods in a caravan parade while practicing “social distancing” to send well wishes to their students in the midst of the Corona Virus Pandemic on March 27th. Students waved to their teachers from their driveways and held up signs. On March 26 Governor Kay Ivey announced that students would finish the 2019-2020 school year through online distance learning due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
The City of Springville offers a daily COVID-19 Pandemic report on the city’s website springvillealabama.org
The City of Springville is encouraging citizens to participate in the 2020 Census. The link to the census is posted on the city’s website springvillealabama.org
Several Springville businesses are offering early hours for Seniors amid the COVID-19 Pandemic:
Walmart is offering the first hour of business on Tuesday for Seniors to shop. Dollar General is offering the first hour of business everyday for Seniors to shop.
Springville Parks and Recreation
The new Parks and Recreation website is up and running. This will be your one stop shop for reserving facilities such as our Splash Pad Pavilions and VFW. You can also register for sports, view schedules, and learn more about what we offer here at Springville Parks and Recreation.
http://www.springvilleparksandrec.com/
The Splash Pad at Big Springs Park will be CLOSED until May 2020. For Big Springs Park Pavilion rental information, please call 205-467-0265 or parks-rec@springvillealabama.org.
Springville Library
During COVID-19 Pandemic the Library will be closed. The Springville Library offers audiobooks for the whole family at the library or through the Libby app. Log in to Libby using your library card number, with the last 4 digits as your PIN.
The Library is offering several additional online opportunities until they reopen.
www.springvillealabama.org/library
Springville Senior Center
The Springville Senior Center will be closed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic until further notice.
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40.00 for two hours; $75.00 for four hours; and $125.00 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at (205) 937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at (205) 467-3971.
Community Meetings and Classes
All area community meetings will be closed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic until further notice.
