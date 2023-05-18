Springville Parks and Recreation is launching Ready, Set, Tennis as the first of a series of offerings to build adult tennis skills and become connected with the Springville Players Club, a newly formed tennis group geared toward building lifelong tennis skills and opportunities for organized play here in Springville. This program is geared toward adult beginners. and includes: 4-plus hours with a USTA tennis pro, an adult tennis racquet, and a Ready Set Tennis T-Shirt.
Program dates and times: Saturdays from 9-10 a.m., June 3, 10, 17 and 24. For more information contact lcleaver@cityofspringville.com or call 205-467-0265.
Sixth grade students from Springville Elementary School visited the Springville Public Library on May 5 to tour the library and learn about summer reading programs.
The Springville Area Chamber of Commerce hosted Mr. Burns, SCCBOE Superintendent, to speak at the Relevant Roundtable event on May 10 at The Woodall Building to discuss the plans/process for building the new Springville Middle school as well as provided some clarification on funding topics.
The Springville Area Rotary Club recognized Coach Taruc, Springville High School Varsity Girls Lady Tigers softball coach.
Springville Parks and Rec is partnering with Allstate Insurance to host Summer Bash 2023 on May 25, the splash pad will be free to the public. Events are scheduled starting at 10 a.m. including a dog show, games, inflatables, vendors, food and more. For any questions, please reach out to lcleaver@cityofspringville.com or call 205-467-0265.
Springville splash pad is opening for groups only the week of May 12-19. The rental rate is $400. There is a 50 percent discount if you are located in Springville. Visit SpringvilleParksandRec.com or email lcleaver@cityofspringville.com for more information.
The Springville Library is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and every 1st and 3rd Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.
The Springville Public Library Preschool Story time is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Registration requested. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.
Springville Senior Center Yoga on Mondays, Ceramics on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Check out their Facebook page for online activities and more information at facebook.com/seniorcenterspringville.
