The Springville Lady Tigers won the AHSAA 2023 5A State Soccer Championships on May 13 in Gulf Shores to finish the season with a 21-2-0 record. Coached by Meg Childress, this was Springville’s first time to compete in the AHSAA Championship.
The Springville Area Rotary Club hosted guest speaker Brandi Niles on May 19 with the United Way Campaign of Central Alabama, The United Way Campaign Team is celebrating the organization’s Centennial this year with Rotary Club events and a grand celebration in Birmingham on June 24. Contact uwca.org for more information.
The graduating class of 2023 honored the tradition of the senior walk at SES and Margaret Elementary Schools to remember where it all began and inspire future graduating classes on May 19.
Serra Toyota Birmingham made a generous donation to Springville High School on May 17.
Springville Parks and Rec is partnering with Allstate Insurance to host Summer Bash 2023 on May 25, the splash pad will be free to the public. Events are scheduled starting at 10 a.m. including a dog show, games, inflatables, vendors, food and more. For any questions, please reach out to lcleaver@cityofspringville.com or call 205-467-0265.
The Springville Library is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and every 1st and 3rd Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.
The Springville Public Library Preschool Story time is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Registration requested. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.
Springville Senior Center Yoga on Mondays, Ceramics on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Check out their Facebook page for online activities and more information at facebook.com/seniorcenterspringville.
