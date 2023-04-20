The Springville High School Beta Club and Key Club served at the St. Clair County GOP Dinner on April 11. St Clair County Board members Cathy Wise Fine and Marie Paul Manning were in attendance and Senator Katie Boyd Britt.
The Springville Library celebrated young readers for their achievements in reading books to reach their goal of 1000 BooksB4K program.
The Springville Area Rotary Club awarded teacher and students of the month for Springville High School to Coach Brandon Easterwood, boys basketball coach. He is currently teaching P.E. and Career Preparedness. and to Jacob Rachel, varsity soccer. He will be attending Auburn University majoring in civil engineering. and to Lauren Tolbert, Beta Club and senior softball team. She will be attending Auburn University this fall.
Members of the Springville High School Tigers soccer team greeted students by opening doors at SES on April 11.
Springville Parks and Rec is partnering with Allstate Insurance to host Summer Bash 2023 on May 25, the Splash Pad will be free to the public. Events are scheduled starting at 10 a.m. including a dog show, games, inflatables, vendors, food and more. For any questions, please reach out to lcleaver@cityofspringville.com or call 205-467-0265.
Springville Splash Pad is opening for groups only the week of May 12-19. The rental rate is $400. There is a 50 percent discount if you are located in Springville. Visit SpringvilleParksandRec.com or email lcleaver@cityofspringville.com for more information.
Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is hope, comfort & understanding at a GriefShare group. Register at christcommunitypca.com/griefshare.
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights 6-8:30 p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at 205-914-4146 if you have any questions gocivilairpatrol.com.
The Springville Library is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., and every 1st and 3rd Saturday, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.
The Springville Public Library Preschool Story time is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Registration requested. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.
Springville Senior Center Yoga on Mondays, Ceramics on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Check out their Facebook page for online activities and more information at facebook.com/seniorcenterspringville.
