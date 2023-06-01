SYSA-Springville Youth Soccer attended the Birmingham Legion’s game and celebrated their victory over Charlotte FC. The Legion will host David Beckham’s Inter Miami CF squad Wednesday, June 7 at 7 p.m. in an effort to move on in the chase for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.
Congratulations to the Springville Anglers for placing 2nd at the High School Tide Division Tournament. They will head to the Alabama Bass Nation High School State Championship in June.
The SHS Beta Club and Key Club each received $300 from the St. Clair County Republican Party for future service projects. SCCBOE board members, Cathy Fine and Dewayne Lovell presented the checks to club sponsors, Higdon and Umphrey.
The Springville Public Library hosted 2nd grade classes before the last day of school on May 24. Students learned about the summer reading program, toured their favorite books, and brought home a fun bookmark craft.
VBS Round-Up
June 4 First Baptist Church Ashville 3-6:15 p.m.
June 5-8 First Baptist Church Ashville 9 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
June 5-9 Clearbranch Ready, Set, Move 6-8:30 p.m.
June 11-16 Central Baptist Church 6-8:30 p.m.
June 12-14 FBC Springville at the Splash Pad Summer Blast 6-8 p.m.
July 12-14 Flow Church, Ashville “Game On” 6:30-8:30 p.m.
July 24-28 St. Clair Springs Baptist Church 6:45-8:30 p.m.
July 23-25 Spring Valley Baptist Church Mobile VBS, 5 Locations 6-8 p.m.
Springville Parks & Recreation
The Splash Pad is now open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 1-5 p.m., Closed on Mondays. For additional questions, contact lcleaver@cityofspringville.com or call 205-467-0265.
Registration is now open for tackle football. It will close on June 26. Night of Champions will be on Aug. 12. First game is Aug. 26. Visit SpringvilleParksandRec.com to register. Cost is $200. This can be paid for on the website during registration via credit card. If you would like to pay by cash or check, visit the parks office at 480 Springville Station Blvd Springville.
For additional questions please contact lcleaver@cityofspringville.com or call 205-467-0265.
Springville Parks and Recreation is launching Ready Set Tennis as the first of a series of offerings to build adult tennis skills and become connected with the Springville Players Club, a newly formed tennis group geared toward building lifelong tennis skills and opportunities for organized play here in Springville. This program is geared toward adult beginners. and includes : 4+ hours with a USTA tennis pro, an adult tennis racquet, and a Ready Set Tennis T-Shirt. Program dates and times: Saturdays from 9 a.m.-10 a.m., June 3, 10, 17 and 24. For more information contact lcleaver@cityofspringville.com or call 205-467-0265.
The Springville Library is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and every 1st and 3rd Saturday, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.
The library preschool storytime is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Registration requested. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.
The Springville Senior Center hosts yoga on Mondays, ceramics on Tuesdays and Thursdays
The center will host the Great Gatsby 1920s Dance on June 9th at the Storm Shelter near the Tennis Courts adjacent to Walmart. Come out and bring your dancing shoes, Admission: $10.
