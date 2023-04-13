The Springville High School Beta Club hosted a blood drive on April 6.
SES held its annual Kindergarten Roundup on April 4 and used peer helpers to help set up for the event that welcomes in-coming Kindergarteners with a school day preview.
The SHS Lady Tigers Soccer Team traveled to Lincoln and won the AHSAA Area Game with a score of 6-0 on April 6.
Mrs. Beverly won the Blurpee Bunny at the senior center on April 6.
Springville Parks and Rec is partnering with Allstate Insurance to bring you Summer Bash 2023 on May 25, the Splash Pad will be free to the public. Events are scheduled starting at 10 a.m. including a dog show, games, inflatables, vendors, food and more. For any questions, please reach out to lcleaver@cityofspringville.com or call 205-467-0265.
Cheer Registration is now open through April 15 for K4-6th grade. Cost: $350. Includes: Uniform Top, Uniform Bottom, Midriff, T-shirt, Skort, Bloomers, Bows and Poms. Visit SpringvilleParksandRec.com to register. For additional questions please contact lcleaver@cityofspringville.com or call 205-467-0265.
Springville Splash Pad is opening for groups only the week of May 12-19. The rental rate is $400. There is a 50 percent discount if you are located in Springville. Visit SpringvilleParksandRec.com or email lcleaver@cityofspringville.com for more information.
Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is hope, comfort & understanding at a GriefShare group. Register at christcommunitypca.com/griefshare.
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights 6-8:30 p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at 205-914-4146 if you have any questions gocivilairpatrol.com.
The Springville Library is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., and every 1st and 3rd Saturday, 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.
The Springville Public Library Preschool Story time is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Registration requested. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.
Springville Senior Center Yoga on Mondays, Ceramics on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Check out their Facebook page for online activities and more information at facebook.com/seniorcenterspringville
The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40 for two hours; $75 for four hours; and $125 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.