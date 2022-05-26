The Springville Anglers celebrated the close of the 2021-2022 season on May 16th and recognized seniors Chase Parnell, Devon Johns, Sam Lee, Gavin Gooch, and Drew Platts.
Area golfers teed-off for a successful fund-raiser to benefit Springville Middle School at Cumberland Lakes Golf Course on May 15th.
The SHS Lady Tigers Softball Team greeted Springville Elementary students arriving in the carline and with announcements on May 16th.
Students at Springville Elementary enjoyed Field Day on May 13th with inflatables, games, snacks and lots of fun to close out the school year.
SHS Springville Baseball Camp will be held June 6th through 8th ages 7-13. Contact Ford for more information. Jonathan.ford@sccboe.org
The Springville Police Department and the Springville Fire Department will host Springville Night Out on June 18th at Springville High School from 12p.m. until 5p.m. with a special guest appearance by Basmmaster Elite Pro Wes Logan. There will be free hot dogs, cotton candy and face painting.
Springville Parks & Recreation
Splash pad opens Saturday; Splash Pad Hours are Monday: CLOSED, Tuesday- Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday: 1-5 p.m.
Private Party Rentals: Tuesday-Saturday: 6-8 p.m., Sunday: 5-7 p.m.
Admission: $2 Per Person (3 and under free), Season Passes available
Groups of 15+ Must Reserve a Pavilion
Rainout Information will be on Springville Parks and Recreation Facebook or contact springvilleparksandrec.com.
Springville Community Meetings
Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is hope, comfort & understanding at a GriefShare group. Register at https://www.christcommunitypca.com/griefshare
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights 6-8:30 p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at 205-914-4146 if you have any questions. http://www.gocivilairpatrol.com.
Springville Library
The library is open Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM — 5:00 PM, and every 1st & 3rd Saturday, 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.
