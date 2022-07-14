When strays are brought into the Pell City Animal Control Center, they are typically posted with an ID number and found location. The owner has seven days to come and get their pet. If they remain unclaimed, they are put up for adoption. Call the center to receive more information about adoptions and fees. There are more lost and adoptable pets listed on the Pell City Animal Control Center Facebook page. For more information stop in or call the center at 205-814-1567.
Pet of the Week 7/14/22
Trending Video
This Week's Circulars
Jamie Browder
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Featured Local Savings
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Mrs. Emma Lois Mostilla, 75, of Ashville, passed away on June 24, 2022. Public visitation will be Friday, July 1, 2022 from 1-7 p.m. Funeral services will be Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Overcoming COOLJC, Asheville, at 1 pm. Eulogist will be Bishop Terry A. Jones with interment in Whitney Ceme…
Kenneth Ray "Red" Mathis, born March 1, 1942 in Pell City, passed from this life on June 14, 2022 after a brief and unexpected illness. Mr. Mathis was a resident of Trussville for the past 45 years. Red served in the US Army and the US Army National Guard out of Pell City. He was a former In…
Most Popular
Articles
- Moody to host Thunder in the Park
- Brown Recluse Spiders: Identification and Control
- Fresh Value brings 75 new jobs to Moody
- Moody celebrates Thunder in the Park
- Justin Burns officially named SCCS superintendent
- New buoys to aid in boat safety along Logan Martin Lake
- Moody Police: Suspected shooter in custody
- Pell City develops mental health task force
- Back to school sales tax holiday starts Friday
- Springville Happenings 7/7/22
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.