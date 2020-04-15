I hope that you had a wonderful Easter even though you couldn’t physically attend church. If you are like me, you were able to watch several services since they were online. No matter, if we couldn’t attend our church building, our Lord Jesus still arose and lives today. That will never change. Praise God!
Thought for today: Be a reflection of what you’d like to see in others. If you want love, give love. If you want honesty, give honesty. If you want respect, give respect. You get in return, what you give. (Matt Kennon)
Congratulations to the PCHS Debate Team who came in 1st place from debating rounds at Samford University from September 2019 to February 2020. President Paige Edwards won 9th place for overall speaker and Dylan Payne placed 3rd for overall speaker. Other team members include Laura Beth Dillard, Caleb Saltsman, D’Onta Bush, Malea Benjamin, and Aden Kastens-Patton.
Congratulations to PCHS teacher, Ms. Lara Morris, who has been selected Teacher of the Month by ABC 33/40.
Jamison Taylor’s School of Music is offering free video lessons, private lessons and online lessons via zoon/Facetime/Skype. You can visit its website at jamisontaylor.com or call/text at 205-473-9791 for more information.
Classic Car Wash is continuing to honor those in the medical field and first responders with a free car wash during the month of April. You just need to show your badge or ID.
And remember the food service businesses in our area who are still open for drive-thru and take out.
Birthday wishes to Mary Alice Kenley, Susan Cornett Pearson, Jeremy Gurley, Andrea Thomas, Kathy McDonald, Susan Pearson, Steve Polk, Connie Millican, Barbara Brooks, Harvey Word, Edith Word, Denise Jernigan, Jeri Hudgel, Mark Sanders, Sheila Allen, Dennis Goodgame, Paula Lett, Jimmy Cagle, Jennifer Hayes, Lisa Armstrong, Emily Morgan, Lavelle Willingham, Brady Shadix, Carla Slovensky, and Hunter Smith.
Please keep Susan Cornett Pearson and her family in your prayers and thoughts for the loss of her dear husband, Hal Pearson. Also please keep the families of John Westover and Norma Rose Howell in your thoughts and prayers as they both passed away recently.
Remember: If you need an answer, try God. If you need a healer, try God. If you need a breakthrough, try God. There is nothing He can’t do. (Liftbump)
God bless you. Please pray daily for our country, it’s leaders and for Israel. Please contact me with information about your family’s news and gatherings at 338-7746 or email information at annette_snow@yahoo.com.
