Happy Thanksgiving everyone. Hope your day is joyous.
Thought for today: The Bible says, “Let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in Heaven.” (Franklin Graham)
Special birthday wishes to my great granddaughter, Lennox Vaughan who celebrated on Nov 4, and my grandchildren, Jeremy Adams and Jennifer Adams.
Happy birthday to Mileena Painter, Chloe Ollard, Anna Powell, Leslie Warren, Laurie Davenport, Gene Brasher, Patsy Smith, Charlene Davis, Jean Hall, Joshua Berry, Kyrie Word, Sandra Frost, Beth Payne, Marian Lowe, Craig Alverson, Shirley Skeivelas, Sara Smith, Matt Hartley, Jeffery Vandiver, Eva Smith, Brianna Taylor, Leon Black, Karen Pack, Bonnie Schoener, Avery Weiss, Tricia King. and Anna Smith. and a special birthday to one of my daughter’s, Annette, best friends since elementary school, Nickie McKee
Happy anniversary to Miranda and John Waldrop, and to Debbie and Willie Kitchens,
Deaths: Please keep the families of Rebecca Poe, Miranda Cook, Oliver Curran, Jane Vardaman, and Jean Fortinberry in your thoughts and prayers, as they passed away recently.
Congratulations to Pell City High School Coach and Teacher, Casey Simmons, who was named the PCHS Teacher of the Year.
Congratulations to Brennen Champion and Aiden Crowson who signed with the Army. They were both able to pick the job of their choosing, received a $20,000 sign on bonus, as well as $50,000 for Student Loan Repayment for college. They are members of the PCHS JROTC program which helped facilitate the process.
Congratulations to the PCHS Cheerleaders for qualifying for State competition.
The Pell City High School Beta Club is sponsoring a Thanksgiving Food Drive (Auburn vs Alabama). You can donate non-perishable food. Proceeds will go to the Christian Love Pantry.
Basketball season is here. The PCHS boys will play on Nov. 29 against Moody at home (CEPA). 9th Grade will play at 5 p.m., Jr. Varsity will follow, and Varsity will play right afterward. I will keep you informed of times closer to the games. Go Panthers. I do have a vested interested in PCHS basketball. My grandson, Michael Snow, plays on the Varsity Team.
Coach D Mini Basketball Camp for boys and girls of any age on Sunday, Nov. 27 from 5-7 p.m. Location will be Mt. Pisgah Baptist church. $30 cost. To participate, text 205-863-7638.
Christmas Concert by the PCHS Choir on Dec. 4 at 6pm at Pell City First Baptist Church.
PCHS Winterguard Clinics and Try Outs will be held at the Williams Intermediate School Gym Nov. 28 – Dec. 2. Clinics will be from 5-7 p.m. Auditions will be Dec. 2 from 3:30-7 p.m.
Interested in Graphic Design? The St. Clair County, Alabama 4-H is having a Graphic Design Contest. The 4-H Graphic Design Contest is due via email to Mrs. Alayna by Friday, December 2nd. All submissions should include a picture of the entry form and the final design product. Please send all entries to: anj0038@auburn.edu. For more information, visit https://www.aces.edu/.../leadership-4-h/graphic-design/
The newly formed New Life Methodist Church will be meeting at the Pell City Library this Sunday, Nov. 27 with services at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., with brunch between. All welcome.
Heart of Pell City’s 5th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Festival will be Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. at the St. Clair County Courthouse. Live musical performances by The Voice’s, Berritt Haynes, and More.
The 2nd Breakfast with Santa will be Saturday, Dec. 3 at 9 a.m. at the Brook Coffeehouse and Event Center.
Pictures with Santa will be on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Pell City Rec Center at 405 19th St. So. $5 cash per child which will include snacks and a visit from the Elves. Sponsored by the PCHS Key Club, Pell City Kiwanis Club, and Santa Chuck Hurst.
Christmas Parade, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” will be on Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.
Breakfast with Santa at Chick-fil-A will be on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 8:30-11 a.m. Price is $11.99 + tax and will include 4-count mini meal and a Limited Edition 2022 Holiday Cow. There will be a fun Christmas craft for the kids as well. Bring your own camera.
Christmas at Victory will be on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 6:30 p.m., Dec. 18 at 9:15 and 10:30 a.m.
Cropwell Baptist Church Christmas Eve Candlelight Service will be on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. and Christmas Day Communion Service will be on Sunday, Dec. 25 at 2 p.m.
A good tip: If you put orange peels under your Christmas tree, the cats won’t bother it. I haven’t tried this. If someone does and it works, please let me know.
Energy Smart Tip: Test refrigerator door seals by closing the door over a dollar bill; if it is easily removed, repair or replace the seal.
Continually keep your children and family covered with prayer. I am currently visiting my sister, so please call my daughter at 205-338-5590 or email info to annette_snow@yahoo.com.
