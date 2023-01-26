Hello everyone. Well, it is that time of year, warm, cold, warm, cold. Hope it is not being too bad on your health. Take care, lots of illness going around.
Thought for today and every day: A man’s heart devises his way, but the Lord directs his steps. Proverbs 16:9
Happy birthday to one of my sweet sisters-in-law, Rachel Thomas. Also to Nancy Tomlin and Renee Santiago on Feb. 7, Griffin Waldrop, Russ Tipton, Gary Ballard, Addison Lett, Myles Henderson, Maddie Shut, Jimbo Tollison, David Mullins, Sherry Pate, Turner, Amanda Walker, Charlie Brasher, Peggy Bice, Blair Connell, Todd Seay, Ashley Sea, Jody Jordan, Ginny Smith, and Randy Wright.
Happy birthday to my great-granddaughter, Asher Adams, who will be celebrating her birthday on Jan. 27. Asher is the daughter of Daniel and Jennifer Black Adams. and another special birthday wish to my son-in-law, Tommy Snow, who will celebrate his special day on the 26th. Also, a happy birthday to, Debbie Beavers, Aline Mathis, Ray Miller, Keith Moore, Harold Pennington, Andy Weems, Frank Morrison, Edna Bean, Merle Whitten, Mason Causey, Gary Smith, Rita Ballard, Teressa Busby, Anna Hodgens, Sam Black, Patsy Smith, Yvonne Bell, Caden DeLoach, Nancy Crowe, Brandon Honeycutt, Alice Sullivan, and Deanna Lawley.
Happy anniversary to my daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Mike Turner, who celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary on the 22nd.
Rising PCHS 10th-12th grade students and parents: Please make plans to join us in the PCHS lunchroom on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. to learn about high school course options and updates for the 2023-2024 school year.
Pell City Parks and Recreation Spring baseball, softball, and soccer registration are now open. Baseball and softball registration will end Feb. 5, and soccer registration will end Feb. 12. You can register in person at the Civic Center or online at pellcity.recdesk.com.
Majestic Outdoors Men’s Retreat will be Feb 2-4. Registration will be on Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. For more information, contact them at majesticoutdoorsevents@gmail.com.
Coosa Pines and AOD Federal Credit Unions are offering local scholarships to seniors. Contact them for more information.
Alabama Extension Service/St. Clair offering Serv-Safe St. Clair on Feb. 16 from 9 am. — 3 p.m. at the Pell City Municipal Complex. This is a 2-day course for a Food Safety Certification for those working in food service to meet the State Health Department Regulations.
You can also tune in to Facebook Live on the 2nd Wednesday of each month, at 12 p.m. to learn about making healthy choices for you and your family.
Congested? Tip from a nurse at St. Vincent Hospital, Downtown, drink Ginger and Lemon tea, with Probiotics (Bigelow), adding fresh lemon and honey. Lemons contain lots of vitamin C which is necessary for our immune system. and honey is a superfood, which will help coat and soothe your throat, control a cough, and promote a restful night’s sleep. So, at least one in morning and one before bedtime. Eucalyptus essential oil can help ease body aches from flu and clear nasal passages. Fennel oil can help as a cough expectorant. Stay well.
A bell tower located on the campus of the University of Alabama was built to honor university president George Denny in the 1920s. But since 1947, people have visited Denny Chimes to see the handprints of famous athletes who served as team captains for the Crimson Tide, including Joe Namath, Ray Ogden, Kenny Stabler, Mike Shula, and many more.
Remember: In your darkest hour, see your Savior coming to you and calming the storm around you, and fear will lose its hold on you. (Joseph Prince)
I pray that this year will bring blessings, good health, peace and joy. Please call 338-5590 or send information to annette_snow@yahoo.com.
