Margaret Vaughan and Annette Snow
Hello everyone. It is hard to believe that this year is half gone. Time passes so fast-especially for us mature folks. However, to young people, it usually passes slowly.
Happy birthday greetings to Asa Warren, Chris Venkler, Miranda Waldrop, April Andrews, Carter Alvis, Josh Manning, Jonathan Cook, Cindy Hollis Luby, Rory Cochran, Luke Carr, Abby Martin, Kensley Evans, Adam Newton, Ray Pack, Margaret Thomason, Corey Clark, Brady Hart, Devin Fields, Bryant Germany, Leah Black, Bradley Callahan, Mike Harris, Terri Kelly, Dorothy Tidwell, Virginia Tidwell, Jud Alverson, Whitney Smith, Elana Weems, Carol Chism, Amy Drinkwater, Willie Shumate, Callie Williams, Paul Miller, Alex Duck, and Briana Woolsey.
Congratulations to those having wedding anniversaries in June, including Jane and Bill Gray, Jerry and Lillian Dill, Robert and Becky Sims, Jimmy and Doris Dill Stevens, Jack and Gail Brown, and James and Melissa Craft Causey. Special blessings to those celebrating their marriages.
Please keep the family of Deb Taylor Brady in your thoughts and prayers.
Don’t forget the block party from 3-8 p.m. in Downtown Pell City featuring live music, food, and family fun. All proceeds to benefit Demetria June Boggs as she battles cancer.
A group from Victory Church in Pell City just returned from a wonderful trip to Israel. We really enjoyed the beautiful pictures they posted.
Pell City Panther Boys’ Basketball Camp will be held July 26-29 from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the CEPA for rising 1st-6th grades. Cost is $60. Instructors will be Coaches Jeff Smith, House, Swann, and Varsity players. Players will develop fundamental skills and receive a Panther Camp T-Shirt. Sign up now.
IF your high school or junior high child needs Summer School, go to the Pell City High School website to register or contact Dee Doss at 205-338-2250, ext. 1134 or dee.doss@pelcityschools.net. Summer school will be June 13-July 21.
Pell City Youth Cheer and Football registration is now through July 2. You can register at pellcity.recdesk.com.
Back and better than ever, the 2023 Pell City Hometown Block Party. With 3 stages featuring live music, food, vendors, fun kid’s activities, car show and more, the Pell City Chamber of Commerce is excited to host this Pell City tradition again this summer. Saturday, June 3 from 3-9 p.m.
Have a child interested in soccer? PCHS Future Panthers 2023 Summer Soccer Clinics beginning June 13 at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church with many sessions and levels to choose from. Go to www.pellcityfc.com for more information and to register. 2023-2024 Season Soccer Academy Tryouts will be May 23 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Pisgah Baptist church in Cropwell.
At the CEPA, dates for the 2023 Spotlight Summer Drama Camp and NEW Masterclass Camp have been set, and registration is now open! This year, Masterclass will have its own separate camp in June and there will not be a Masterclass add on for Kids Camp. Instead, both Kids Camp and Masterclass Camp will run full days from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. instead of the usual half days. Both groups will perform a full show at the end of the camp. Masterclass Camp will only be one week, and students will submit auditions and be cast all prior to the beginning of camp. Summer Drama Camp will still run the normal two weeks and those students will audition during camp as normal. For more info and to register, go to https://www.pellcitycepa.com/camp/.
Do you have a fishpond that is giving you problems? The AL Cooperative Extension Service is offering a Pond Management Workshop on Saturday, June 10 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Village at Cook Springs. Registration is $10. For more information, call 205-338-9416.
Would you like to learn to preserve relishes and pickles? Attend a workshop to learn how on Friday, June 16 from 2-4 p.m. at the Pell City First United Methodist Church. $10 per person. For more info, call 205-338-9416.
Looking for something for your kids to do this summer? The 4-H Clover Classroom one-day workshops will be held throughout the month of July, and are open to all youth, ages 9-14. The fee is only $5 per class. Contact 205-338-9416.
Also, for the kids, the 2023 summer Kids Series starts on June 7th at the Pell City Premiere Theater. There are free showings at 10 and 11 a.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays. The first showing will be the DC League of Super Pets. For program details visit — https://buff.ly/40MRYhk
After enjoying a hot cup of joe in the morning, what can be done with all the used coffee grounds? Throwing them away just creates extra waste to dispose of later. Instead of aiming for the trashcan, shoot straight for the garden instead. There are several creative ways to reuse coffee grounds in the garden. Not only does coffee fuel you, but it can fuel your plants as well. It can be used for mulch and compost. Coffee grounds contain nutrients essential for plant growth. These nutrients include nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. (St. Clair County Extension Newsletter). Well, who knew?
I pray that this year will bring all of you blessings, good health and peace and joy.Have a blessed and safe week and give me a call at 205-338-5590 with any news. You can also email to annette_snow@yahoo.com.
