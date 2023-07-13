Pell City Bulletin

Hello everyone. Hope you are staying inside, cool, and dry.
Birthdays
Birthday wishes go out to my sweet sister-in-law, Jackie Thomas, one of my “favorite” sons-in-law, Ricky Adams and his twin brother, Ronny. Also, special birthday wishes to my great-granddaughter, McKiley Doty, daughter of Nick and Emily Vaughan Doty.
Happy birthday to Carlie Venkler, Rita Bryant, Dana Merrymon, Cameron Cheatwood, Bryson Michael Noah, son of Steven and Amanda Noah, Rhonda Moore, Dana Blackman, Susan Smith, Joanna Darden, Teresa Brazier, Billy Hopkins, Shirley Bice, Diane Lee, Gail Drummonds, Ann Mathis Boggs, Vickie Wood, Melody Leggett, Mary Kelley and to all who celebrate July birthdays.
Deaths
Please keep the families of Coy Wayne Culver, Brenda Tyra, Phillip Streety, Bobbie Hare and Janice Lewis in your thoughts and prayers.
Family
Kayla Snow, her husband, Beaux, and their daughter, Hadley, drove over from Pelham to visit us this weekend. Kayla is Annette’s daughter and my granddaughter. Also visiting us were our daughters and sisters, Deborah Turner (Palm Coast, FL) and Laura Adams (Pell City). Deborah celebrated her birthday on July 7 and Kayla celebrated her birthday on July 8th. Deborah’s daughter, Brooke, sent food, cake, tea cakes, scones, and tea to help celebrate. There were also balloons and party hats. It was a weekend of family fun and fellowship.
Church
Pell City First United Methodist Church will hold its Vacation Bible School on July 10-12.
The St. Clair County Night of Worship will be held at Mt. Pisgah on Wednesday, Aug. 9 beginning at 6 p.m. The speaker will be Jay Stewart and worship by Rush of Fools.
Sports
PCHS Volleyball Camp will be held July 31 and Aug. 1 from 1-3:30pm. This camp is for rising 1st–6th graders.
You can still register your child for fall baseball, soccer, & softball until July 30. you can register online at pellcity.recdesk.com or visit the Civic Center.
Congratulations to Coach Kirakias Shepard for being named Ashville’s head football coach and athletic director. His new position makes him the first African American head football coach under the St. Clair County Schools System. Coach Shepard was co-defensive coordinator at Pell City High School under former Panthers’ coach, Steve Mask, in 2022.
PC Touchdown Club presents, Feed the Panthers Snack Drive. The Touchdown Club is asking for the communities help with the Panthers nutrition program. If you want to help, drop-off some requested snack items: granola bars, protein bars, chocolate milk, fruit cups, protein shakes-Muscle Milk, pretzels, peanut butter crackers, Drip Drop Water Flavor Packets. You do not have to have a child involved to be part of this Snack Drive. You can help make a difference.
PCHS Football Head Coach, Rush Propst Panther Football Camp for upcoming 5th-6th graders on July 18 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Pete Rich Stadium.
Softball Skills Camp at the Pell City Civic Center. For more information, text Evi Edwards at 205-569-3256. Registration and payment due by Friday, July 28 at 4 p.m.
Congratulations to Pell City Power Athletics baseball team who defeated Arkansas team for the Perfect Game Gulf Coast World Series title.
CEPA
On July 29 at 7 p.m., Lance Lipinsky and the Lovettes will perform at the CEPA. The band has described its music genre as: “American Made Rock & Roll music,” and it’s obvious that Lipinsky is an evolution of time preserving these American melting pots of Rockabilly, Rhythm & Blues, Western Swing, Doo Wop, and Soul. Tickets are $25 at pellcitycepa.com/tickets.
Local
Looking for something for your kids to do this summer? The 4-H Clover Classroom one-day workshops will be held throughout the month of July, and are open to all youth, ages 9-14. The fee is only $5 per class. Contact 205-338-9416.For more info or other offerings, go to stclairnews@aces.edu.
Monday Matinees at the Pell City Library at 2 p.m. in the Children’s Area. July 17 – Lyle, Lyle, the Crocodile. July 24 – Puss in Boots, the Last Wish. July 31 – Turning Red. All are Free.
Yoga at the Pell City Library on Wednesdays starting at 5 p.m. in the upstairs room. Don’t forget your mat.
Pell City FFA Alumni and Triple H Bucking Bulls Co. presents the 9th Annual Bulls on the Lake Rodeo on Sat. July 22 from 8-11 p.m. and the Mutton Bustin’ youth rodeo night will be July 21, at 7 p.m.
The 8th Annual Bulls on the Lake Rodeo will be Saturday, July 23, 8-11 p.m. Come on out for a jam-packed night of fun, with entertaining events like bull riding, mutton busting, rodeo clowns, activities and games for the kids, food vendors, drinks, and more! Proceeds from this rodeo go right back to our FFA Chapter! Please come out and support your students! Tickets will also be sold at the gate or buy tickets online at Pell City Bulls on the Lake Tickets. Adults $15, Kids 6-12 years old $10, Kids 5-under free. The Jr. Rodeo will be Friday July 22 at 7 p.m.
Historic Downtown Pell City Third Thursday will be July 20 starting at 11 a.m. Join in for specials, sales and fun.
Alabama will hold its annual sales tax holiday, beginning Friday, July 21 at 12:01 a.m. and ending Sunday, July 23 at 12 midnight, giving shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies, computers, diapers, and clothing free of the state’s 4% state sales tax. Local sales tax may apply.
Remember: When God gives direction, we do not need to understand or agree – we just need to obey! –Joyce Meyer
Contact me at 205-338-5590 with information about family news and gatherings. Have a wonderfully blessed and safe week. You can also email info to annette_snow@yahoo.com.
