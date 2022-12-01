Thought for today: God wants you to be so busy enjoying your life today that you don’t have time to look at yesterday. (Joe McGee)
I hope your Thanksgiving was wonderful and you got to spend time with family and friends. My son and daughter-in-law, Tommy and Barbara, always hosts a family get-together on the day after Thanksgiving. So, my daughter, Annette, drove me and my sister, Ann, to their house on Friday. We enjoyed delicious food and wonderful fellowship with Nick, Emily, Harper, and McKiley Doty, Harold and Delain Vaughan, Eli and Summer Vaughan with their children, Dax, Sawyer, Lennox, and Breck, Jennifer and Jessie, and of course Tommy and Barbara.
A special happy birthday to one of my longtime friends, Carolyn Mitchell who celebrates her special day on Dec. 7. and to another longtime friend, Charlie Brasher, who will celebrate on the 15th, which also happens to be the wedding anniversary for Charlie and Christy Barber. Bob and Patsy Watson will celebrate an anniversary on the 7th, and Amos and Cheryl Morris will celebrate on the 28th. Another long-time friend, Lorene Smith has a Dec. birthday as well as Jerry Burns.
Other birthdays include J.T. Cochran, Mackenzie Hawk, Rhonda Brantley Bean, Angela Scott, Jim O’Barr, Mallory Guthrie, Blake Gossett, Anna Curtis, Ginger Kelley, Coleman Jones, Greg Brown, Abby Davis, Deborah Gant, Pat Kontzen, Ricky Dunlap, and Bob Osborn.
Please continue to keep the family of Rebekah Poe in your thoughts and prayers. There is a GoFundMe account set up for her family if you would like to donate. Go to https://gofund.me/8969614f.
Fahoo forays, dahoo dorays: It’s time for the great Pell City WHOBILATION on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 5-7 p.m. at the Pell City Library. This free celebration event includes activities + crafts, hot cocoa bar, snow, cookies, and even a special visit from Santa and The Grinch.
Christmas Lights in the Park go live tonight, Thursday, Dec. 1. It is always such a joy to ride through and see all of the displays.
HOMETOWN CHRISTMAS VILLAGE on Dec. 2 and 3 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Great vendors with amazing products, Delicious food vendors, free Santa Photos with great backdrop, Horseback Rides Friday and Saturday, Bounce House, face painting and other kids activities. Mark your calendars to come check it out.
Christmas Concert by the PCHS Choir on Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. at Pell City First Baptist Church.
Heart of Pell City’s 5th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Festival will be Fri., Dec. 2 at 6pm at the St. Clair County Courthouse. Live musical performances by The Voice’s, Berritt Haynes and more.
Breakfast with Santa will be Saturday, Dec. 3 at 9am at the Brook Coffeehouse and Event Center.
Pictures with Santa will be on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Pell City Rec Center at 405 19th St. So. $5 cash per child which will include snacks and a visit from the Elves. Sponsored by the PCHS Key Club, Pell City Kiwanis Club, and Santa Chuck Hurst.
Christmas Parade, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” will be on Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.
Breakfast with Santa at Chick-fil-A will be on Saturday., Dec. 10 from 8:30 — 11 a.m.. Price is $11.99 + tax and will include 4-count mini meal and a Limited Edition 2022 Holiday Cow. There will be a fun Christmas craft for the kids as well. Bring your own camera.
Christmas at Victory will be on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 6:30 p.m., Dec. 18 at 9:15 and 10:30 a.m.
Cropwell Baptist Church Christmas Eve Candlelight Service will be on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. and Christmas Day Communion Service will be on Sunday, Dec. 25 at 2 p.m.
My sister, Ann, and I drove to Haleyville on Sunday morning to be with my Aunt Betty. Her husband had passed away a few days before. Betty is our mother’s last surviving sister. We spent the night and drove home on Monday. It was a sad time, but it was good to be with family.
The Pell City Panther Varsity Basketball Team had a great team outing Monday night. Coach Smith arranged for the boys to be able to go to the BSC vs. Millsaps College basketball game. Former Panther Guard, Evan Watson, plays for Millsaps. He actually scored his first points as a collegiate player tonight with his PC Boys there to support him! Way to go Evan.
Continually keep your children and family covered with prayer. Please contact my daughter at 205-338-5590 or email info to annette_snow@yahoo.com.
