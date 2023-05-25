Margaret Vaughan and Annette Snow
Congratulations to PCHS wrestler, Josh Kirby, who placed 1st in the Alabama State Greco-Roman Tournament and 3rd in the Alabama freestyle tournament at Huntingdon College.
Congratulations to Joshua Leggett for being selected into UAB’s CORD summer internship program.
Congratulations to Margo Curran on being selected as the State Farm PCHS May Teacher of the Month.
Pell City Panther Boys’ Basketball Camp will be held July 26-29 from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the CEPA for rising 1st-6th grades. Cost is $60. Instructors will be Coaches Jeff Smith, House, Swann, and Varsity players. Players will develop fundamental skills and receive a Panther Camp T-Shirt. Sign up now.
If your high school or junior high child needs Summer School, go to the Pell City High School website to register or contact Dee Doss at 205-338-2250, ext. 1134 or dee.doss@pelcityschools.net. Summer school will be June 13-July 21.
Pell City Youth Cheer and Football registration is now through July 2nd. You can register at pellcity.recdesk.com.
Back and better than ever, the 2023 Pell City Hometown Block Party! With 3 stages featuring live music, food, vendors, fun kid’s activities, car show and more, the Pell City Chamber of Commerce is excited to host this Pell City tradition again this summer! Saturday, June 3, 2023, 3-9 p.m.
Have a child interested in soccer? PCHS Future Panthers 2023 Summer Soccer Clinics beginning June 13 at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church with many sessions and levels to choose from. Go to www.pellcityfc.com for more information and to register. 2023-2024 Season Soccer Academy Tryouts will be May 23 at 6pm at Mt. Pisgah Baptist church in Cropwell.
At the CEPA, dates for the 2023 Spotlight Summer Drama Camp and NEW Masterclass Camp have been set, and registration is now open! This year, Masterclass will have its own separate camp in June and there will not be a Masterclass add on for Kids Camp. Instead, both Kids Camp and Masterclass Camp will run full days from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. instead of the usual half days. BOTH groups will perform a full show at the end of the camp. Masterclass Camp will only be one week, and students will submit auditions and be cast all prior to the beginning of camp. Summer Drama Camp will still run the normal two weeks and those students will audition during camp as normal. For more info and to register, go to pellcitycepa.com/camp/.
The Pell City Farmers Market will begin on Wednesday, May 31 from 1-5 at the Avondale Walking Track. Come on opening day and you can get free strawberry shortcake and free Red Diamond tea, as well.
Do you have a fishpond that is giving you problems? The AL Cooperative Extension Service is offering a Pond Management Workshop on Sat. June 10 from 9-12 at the Village at Cook Springs. Registration is $10. For more information, call 205-338-9416.
Looking for something for your kids to do this summer? The 4-H Clover Classroom one-day workshops will be held throughout the month of July, and are open to all youth, ages 9-14. The fee is only $5 per class. Contact 205-338-9416.
Would you like to learn to preserve relishes and pickles? Attend a workshop to learn how on Friday, June 16 from 2-4 at the Pell City First United Methodist Church. $10 per person. For more info, call 205-338-9416.
Have a wonderfully blessed and safe week. Please email any news and information to annette_snow@yahoo.com or leave a message at 205-338-5590.
