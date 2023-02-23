Hello everyone. Remember, every day is a new day, and the Bible says in Proverbs 14:29, “Whoever is patient has great understanding, but one who is quick-tempered displays folly.” Think about it: In our world, we want everything, and we want it now. We want everything microwaved, instead of waiting on something to really be slow cooked in the Crock-Pot. It may be hard in the moment to wait, but patience always pays off.
Remember: Happiness is trying to give something away a smile. It can’t be done. It always comes back, even a confirmed grouch will return it. Try it.
Happy birthday to my great-grandson Sawyer Vaughan (son of Eli and Summer Harmon Vaughan) who has a birthday on Saturday, Feb. 27, and to Greg Crump who will celebrate his birthday on March 8, to Debra Dyer, Jim Newman, Drew Alexander, Kent Brascho, Kylie Cline, Pat Knepper, Adam Kimberly, Jack Lincoln, Benjamin Hayes, Shirley Mercer, Ethan Isbell, Brooke McGrady, Noah Holladay, Braden Holladay, Cheryl Mullins, Marcia Tucker, Thomas Seay, Jan Trotter, Tiffany Howe, Jeff Marsh, Kaylee Stallings, Hannah Thweatt, Brittany Gillison, Bill Jones, Emily Grace McIntosh, Saylor Richard, Chris Stallings, Shena Ashworth, Neil Bell, Todd Holdridge, Gina Funderburg, Susan Gentry, Juliana Ramsey and Adam Lee.
And special wishes to my friend, Bobbie Holtam, who recently celebrated her birthday. Happy birthday, Bobbie!
Please keep the families of Steve Milam and Christopher Fulmer in your thoughts and prayers.
Congratulations to PCHS Student, Conner Miller, for placing 4th at the AHS State Wrestling Tournament.
Williams Intermediate School Community Prayer Walk will be on Sat. Feb. 25 at 9 a.m. It will be led by Pastor Wes Savage and New Life Methodist Church.
At Cropwell Baptist Church: Mark your calendar for The Voices of Mobile, who will be in Concert on Sunday, Feb. 26, in the morning service. A love offering will be taken.
Also, thank you to Cropwell Baptist Church who has adopted Williams Intermediate School. They are blessing the teachers by relieving teachers for lunch duty, making copies, sorting items, serving lunch/goodies to teachers, write encouraging letters, prepping treats, and much, much more! They bless the students by providing a clothes closet for Back to School, Winter Clothing, food items, Christmas events, and emergency events, such as home destroyed by fire. They are truly a blessing.
Move Alabama begins March 1. Get ready to be challenged with simple ways to stay active in your community. Even small amounts of movement add up to keeping your body strong and healthy. For more information about the Move Alabama program, please call Cindy Harper, SNAP-Ed Educator, at 205-338-9416.
Pell City Chamber of Commerce is launching free (for chamber members) Lunch & Learns. Thursday, March 2 will feature Kelly Martin, JSU Tuition Scholarship Program. Time is 12-1 p.m. at PC Municipal Complex. Register online at pellcitychamber.com. Refreshments provide. $10 for non-members.
Save the Date: the Museum of Pell City Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will be March 3 at 11 a.m. Join for the Celebration and Tours of the new museum.
Dancing with Our Stars will be March 5 with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and the dance competition beginning at 7 p.m. This will benefit our Pell City Fire Department. You can purchase your dinner dance tickets at the Pell City Chamber of Commerce, Wake Zone, Nationwide Insurance, Metro Bank, Lakeside Nutrition, Magnolia’s, or call 205-473-4063 for Venmo instructions. VIP seats are limited.
The Alabama Extension, St. Clair County is offering: BASIC VEGETABLE GARDENING WORKSHOP on Wednesday, March 8 from 10 a.m.—12 p.m. at the Pell City Municipal Complex. Cost: $10/person. Learn how to design, plant, and reap benefits from your vegetable garden! We will discuss basic gardening tips, growing vegetables in small spaces, scouting your garden and more!”
Scholarship Applications now available at Main Street Drugs. Must be postmarked by April 10, 2023.
Pell City School System has openings for 12-month custodians. Contact the Central Office for job description. Visit pellcityschools.net and click on District Information menu option, then Employment Opportunities, and locate the Employment for Non-Certified Positions.
CEPA events:
• Mr. & Miss Duran South Pageant at CEPA on Thursday, March 2 at 6 p.m.
• Pell City Line Dancers present: Dancing with our Stars on March 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the CEPA. $25/person or $30 at the door. Snacks available for purchase. Cash only auction.
Random Act of Kindness Day has already come and gone, but it is never too late to spread acts of kindness. Here are some ways suggested by the Pell City Chamber of Commerce: Eat Local; Donate to a community charity; Volunteer/get involved; Write a positive review for a local business; Send an encouraging email or handwritten note; Give a gift card; Sponsor a pet up for adoption; Organize a cleanup party; Be welcoming to your neighbor and new businesses; and Be courteous, positive, and kind.
God bless you. I pray that this year will bring all of you blessings, good health and peace and joy. Contact me with information at 205-338-7746 or annette_snow@yahoo.com.
