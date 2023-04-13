Margaret Vaughan and Annette Snow
We hope you were able to attend the church of your choice for Palm Sunday and Resurrection Day.
Thought for today: Be a reflection of what you’d like to see in others. If you want love, give love. If you want honesty, give honesty. If you want respect, give respect. You get in return what you give. (Matt Kennon)
Birthday wishes to Mary Alice Kenley, Susan Cornett Pearson, Jeremy Gurley, Andrea Smith, Kathy McDonald, Steve Polk, Connie Millican, Barbara Brooks, Edith Word, Denise Jernigan, Mark Sanders, Sheila Allen, Dennis Goodgame, Paula Lett, Jimmy Cagle, Jennifer Hayes, Lisa Armstrong, Emily Morgan, Lavelle Willingham, Brady Shadix, Carla Slovensky and Hunter Smith.
The annual Balloon Drop at Victory Church was a big success and lots of fun. The balloons are held in two nets hung from the ceiling of the sanctuary. Lots of eggs spread out over the floor. The balloons are let go and cover the eggs and the kids have to wade through the balloons to find the eggs. They have a blast. If you haven’t attended, be sure to take your kids next year.
The PCHS Archery Team is showing out. It competed at the Alabama State Championship Tournament and set a new PCHS record and placed 4th in the state! They qualified for the National Tournament in Louisville, Ky.
The PCHS Archery Team competed in the 3D Individual Challenge and took home 4 of the 6 awards: 1st place female Poppy Cooper, 2nd place female Montana Cox, 2nd place male Tanner Harris and 3rd place male Chase Mayfield.
Congratulations to Coosa Valley Elementary’s Lauren Brascho who is a finalist for Alabama Teacher of the Year.
Victory Christian Lions have a new football coach, Terry Etheredge, brother of previous PCHS football coach, now Auburn High School football coach, Keith Etheredge. Coach Etheredge will continue as the boys’ basketball coach. Welcome coach.
Saints in the Spotlight (St. Clair County High School, Odenville) will take the stage on Friday and Saturday, April 14-15 at CEPA with “The SpongeBob Musical”! Follow @pellcitycepa or @scchsaints on Facebook for more.
PCHS Spotlight Drama Club presents “Oklahoma!” by Rogers & Hammerstein with five performances April 27-30 at CEPA. Tickets are $10 adults and $5 students. Follow @pellcitycepa or @pchstheatretroupe on Facebook.
The Annual Downtown Pell City Historic Walking Tours are happening on Saturdays, April 15, 22, and 29. Tour times are 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. These are free and will all start at city Hall. Arrive 15 minutes prior to the tour for registration and information.
The Pell City Car Show will be on April 15 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Pell City High School. Food Trucks will be on site. Funds raised will 100 percent benefit the PCHS Wrestling Team.
Please make plans to join Cropwell Baptist Church on Sunday evening, April 16, at 6 p.m. for a special performance given by the Pell City High Choir.
The Pell City Garden Club will have its Annual Plant Sale on April 21 and 22 at the Pell City Rec Hall, 405 19th St. South.
The Pell City Garden Club will have its Annual Plant Sale on April 21 and 22 at the Pell City Rec Hall, 405 19th St. South.
Support Ann’s New Life Pregnancy Medical Center by participating in the 5K Run and Walk, Saturday, April 29. Registration is $35 per adult, $20 per child 13 and under.
Pell City Parks & Recreation Dept. has several seasonal job opportunities available. Open positions include SplashPad Attendants, SplashPad Managers and Concession Workers. The hourly pay rate starts at $10/hour. For more information and to apply visit: https://pell-city.com/employment/
Beginning in June, the Pell City Premiere LUX Cintertainment and Pizza Pub will continue its Summer Kids Fest. Shows will be on Wednesdays and Thursdays between 10-11 a.m. and will be free thanks in part to the sponsor, Cook Dough Bites.
