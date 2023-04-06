Well, spring break for the Pell City Schools is almost over. I hope you had a great week.
Special birthday wishes to my youngest daughter, Lisa Dobbs, who lives in Milton, Fla. She who will celebrate her birthday on April 13. She is not close by, but is always close in my heart. Also, special birthday wishes to my grandson, Eli Vaughan and to my grandson-in-law, Nick Doty. Happy birthday to others, including Dennis Goodgame, Steve Polk, April Donohoo, April Abel, Nick Nixon, Jimmy Cagle, Prissy Patterson Caufield, Susan Cornett Pearson, Andrea Thomas, Barbara Brooks, Connie Millican, Denise Jernigan, Paula Lett, Jason Mitcham, Noelle Amanda Tuck, Gunner Jacob Patterson and Carla Slovensky.
Daniel, Jennifer, Asher, and Gage Adams (my grandson and family) spent their spring break at the Great Wolf Lodge. They reported that they had wonderful family time. I am sure that many others spent the time busy at home, or at the beach or mountains. Let me know so I can report in next article.
Please keep the family of Murray Hutchins in your thoughts and prayers. He passed away Friday, March 31. His family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. at Mt. Pisgah. His service will begin at 2 p.m. at the church will interment in the adjoining cemetery.
Congratulations to PCHS Senior, Kyla Torok, who signed her commitment to play basketball at Gadsden State. Kyla, we are proud of you.
Welcome to new PCHS head football coach, Rush Propst. Also, welcome to Xavier Robinson and congratulations to Jennifer Lee, who were named as Interim Co-Athletic Directors for Pell City High School. We are excited to see what the future brings to our athletic programs.
Pell City High School had its Junior Senior Prom Friday, March 31 at the Talladega Raceway Museum. There were lots of beautiful young ladies and handsome men.
Congratulations to Mrs. Jill McCombs for being named Eden’s Kiwanis Teacher of the Month for April.
It’s time for seniors to be applying for those college scholarships. There are many listed on the PCHS website. Go to the PCHS Facebook page and check them out.
Attention high school seniors, if you are planning to attend a college or university in Alabama, majoring in Music Education, Alabama Winds is offering its Future Music Educator Scholarship. Applications are open now through April 28. For more information, visit: https://www.alabamawinds.org/scholarships.
Pell City Panthers Baseball and Lady Panthers Softball teams are still going strong.
Holy Week Worship Services end April 7 at the Pell City First United Methodist Church. Services will be at noon followed by lunch.
Pell City First United Methodist Church will have a Community Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Lakeside Park. All are invited.
Victory Church had its annual Balloon Drop on Sunday, April 2. All of those colorful balloons, eggs, and children with their Easter baskets were a sight to behold. Easter services will be Saturday, April 8 at 6:30 p.m., Sunday, April 9 at 9:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Then on April 16, those who attend will be treated to Dream Cakes. All are invited and welcome.
Cropwell Baptist Church will hold its Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8, at 10 a.m. in the Back Parking Lot. Make plans to come egg hunt (birth-6th grade) with them. You don’t want to miss this fun time.
The Annual Downtown Pell City Historic Walking Tours are happening on Saturdays, April 15, 22 and 29. Tour times are 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. These are free and will all start at city Hall. Arrive 15 minutes prior to the tour for registration and information.
The Pell City Car Show will be on April 15 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Pell City High School. Food Trucks will be on site. Funds raised will 100% benefit the PCHS Wrestling Team.
The Pell City Garden Club will have its Annual Plant Sale on April 21 and 22 at the Pell City Rec Hall, 405 19th St. South.
I pray that this year will bring all of you blessings, good health, peace, and joy. Send news by calling me at 205-338-7746 or email to annette_snow@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.