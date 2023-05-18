Margaret Vaughan and Annette Snow
Thought for today: Every day may not be good, but there’s something good in every day. (Snoopy)
Happy birthday to Cody Callahan, Gail Brown, Brian Reaves, Kayla Batton, Sam Worthy, Jason Haynes, Will Holmes, Jill Perry, Maggie Reynolds, Renee Bishop, Carol Boone, Michael Dickinson, Sarah DuBose, Mike Evans, Kaden Hanes, Kristi Holliman, Toni Foster and Lila Henderson.
Congratulations to Carter and Linda Alvis on their wedding anniversary. They are my good friends and a special couple.
Congratulations to PCHS Coach Jennifer Lee for making the Sports Hall of Fame, Class of 2023.
Congratulations to Ella Brooke Wydemon (Victory Christian School-VCS) and Lily McIntosh (Pell City High School) for receiving scholarships from the Pell City Chamber of Commerce.
Congratulations to VCS senior, Anna Bean, who made 1st Place Sectionals in Javelin and Discus, and 2nd Place in State in Javelin.
Congratulations to VCS senior, Conner Denson, who signed a football scholarship with Faulkner University.
Congratulations to VCS golfer, Sadler Savoie, who qualified for AHSAA sub-state.
PCHS Panther Softball Team made the State Playoffs. They will play their first game this week, so won’t know the results until after this column has to be in. Will let you know next week. Congratulations girls.
PCHS Archery competed at the National Championship this past weekend. In the 3D tournament, they placed 33rd out of 148 teams, placing them in the top 22% of the National. Individually in 3D, Sophia Cook placed 14th out of 1194 high school girls. In the Bullseye tournament, they placed in the top 28% of the Nation. Way to go, Archery Team.
Pell City Panther Boys’ Basketball Camp will be held July 26-29 from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the CEPA for rising 1st-6th grades. Cost is $60. Instructors will be Coaches Jeff Smith, House, Swann, and Varsity players. Players will develop fundamental skills and receive a Panther Camp T-Shirt. Sign up now.
IF your high school or junior high child needs Summer School, go to the Pell City High School website to register or contact Dee Doss at 205-338-2250, ext. 1134 or dee.doss@pelcityschools.net. Summer school will be June 13-July 21.
Pell City Youth Cheer and Football registration is now through July 2nd. You can register at pellcity.recdesk.com.
Back and better than ever, the 2023 Pell City Hometown Block Party! With 3 stages featuring live music, food, vendors, fun kid’s activities, car show and more, the Pell City Chamber of Commerce is excited to host this Pell City tradition again this summer. Saturday Jun 3, 2023, 3-9 p.m.
Have a child interested in soccer? PCHS Future Panthers 2023 Summer Soccer Clinics beginning June 13 at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church with many sessions and levels to choose from. Go to www.pellcityfc.com for more information and to register. 2023-2024 Season Soccer Academy Tryouts will be May 23 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Pisgah Baptist church in Cropwell.
The Pell City SplashPad is open Thursday and Friday 1-6 p.m. Saturday 9-6 p.m. and Sunday 11-6 p.m. Cash only.
At the CEPA, dates for the 2023 Spotlight Summer Drama Camp and NEW Masterclass Camp have been set, and registration is now open! This year, Masterclass will have its own separate camp in June and there will not be a Masterclass add on for Kids Camp. Instead, both Kids Camp and Masterclass Camp will run full days from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. instead of the usual half days. Both groups will perform a full show at the end of the camp. Masterclass Camp will only be one week, and students will submit auditions and be cast all prior to the beginning of camp. Summer Drama Camp will still run the normal two weeks and those students will audition during camp as normal. For more info and to register, go to pellcitycepa.com/camp/.
Logan Martin levels have reached summer pool so there will be lots of summer water activity. Have fun, but please be safe.
Have a wonderfully blessed and safe week. Please email any news and information to annette_snow@yahoo.com or leave a message at 205-338-5590.
