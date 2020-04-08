Amid the negative chaos, the Buc-ee’s development is well underway. The project is nearing completion of the drainage culvert across the property, and they are installing footings and under-slab electrical and plumbing. It’s a great reminder that we are overcomers, we are survivors and where there’s a will, there’s a way.Even though we are all consumed with COVID-19 right now, in not too many months the new Buc-ee’s will be open.
We are in week four of what we thought would be a two-week self-quarantine. It’s now turned into a state-wide stay-at-home order as of Saturday night that will continue until the end of April. The number of COVID-19 cases have increased and we are all wondering who will be next. It’s now close to home, because many of us know people who are either sick now or have lost a loved one so now more than ever, we need to buckle down and stay at home.
It’s amazing what this pandemic has done to all of us. Life as we once knew it may never be back, but a new normal may be even better in a lot of ways. Hopefully, we will get past empty grocery isles that have no meats, paper goods or cleaning supplies. It has certainly given us a look at what a third world country experiences on a daily basis and we thought we were immune. What is developing in each of us is a deeper appreciation for the little things in life like a hug or a kiss from a loved one, ability to love on our kids and grandkids, visit and hang out with friends, watch kids play on the playground, attend a social function and so much more.
As we all scramble to get it right with proper social distancing, limiting unnecessary trips from home and endless efforts of washing our hands and disinfecting anything and anywhere we might pick up a germ, there are our silent warriors like our doctors, nurses and first responders who are putting their lives on the line every day on our behalf. There are churches and individuals pitching in to meet whatever needs come before them. There are small business owners giving back to the community, despite the fact that most small business owners have really been hurt with loss of business due to this pandemic.
Remember to stay connected virtually, six-foot social distancing when you have to go out in public, wash your hands regularly and stay home as much as possible. Let’s work together to flatten this curve. For more information, please visit www.cdc.gov/covid19
Thought for the Week: If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then, will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land. 2 Chronicles 7:14 KJV
I thoroughly enjoy sharing information, news and calendar items with you each week and I thank you for reading my column. Please remember to send any news to me at leedsmoodynews@gmail.com and have a great week!
