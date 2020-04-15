We are now in week five of self-quarantine and that, coupled with the storms on Sunday, it’s really been a week! Our hearts go out to those who lost loved ones in the tornadoes that whipped all around the southeast. All through shelter in place this month, I have wondered what it felt like to live in a third world country and Sunday night, we got a glimpse. The Internet was the first to go out so since we’re streaming now, that took out the TV, too. The power went next so we sat in the dark with our cell phones and tablets needing a charge. I had just been talking to one of my grandsons earlier who was looking at a solar powered phone/tablet charger and we were just talking about how handy that would be in case of power interruption. Luckily, I did have a battery backup phone charger that I had charged and never used. It sure came in handy. It charged my phone and half of a tablet before it gave out. Our telephone service was next to go. No cell signals, no landlines…now, we had no communication with the outside world. It was a creepy feeling. Monday, when the Internet and power came back on, we still did not have any cell service, but we were able to utilize wi-fi calling to be able to make and receive calls. Thank goodness for wi-fi calling!
We have been so consumed with COVID-19 that we really haven’t talked much about the U.S. Census 2020. By now, you should have received your envelope in the mail with instructions and your code to complete the census online and even a second request, if you haven’t complied. It only takes a few minutes, but has a great impact on our future. By law, we are required to complete the census information, but there are many more reasons to get it done. We are in jeopardy of losing one or two congressional representatives for our state. Your city and state will lose approximately $1600 in federal funding for each person in your household that is not counted. This money helps to support the local services that our municipalities are able to provide. If you are afraid to complete the census, please note that It does not matter if you are here in the United States legally or illegally. It does not matter if you have outstanding warrants or not. The U.S. Census Bureau is prohibited from sharing your information between agencies or anyone else so the census is completely safe. You can rest assured that the information will not be used against you while you are doing your part to be a good citizen and be counted. It is very important that you count every person in your household. For more information, please visit 2020census.gov.
With the COVID-19 crisis and the economic impact it is having on everyone, we realize more than ever how important our social services are so please do your part. Complete the census for your household and encourage others to do the same. You’ll be glad you did.
One thing I am very excited about it that my husband and I have been able to work on some flower gardens for our yard. He has built some raised flower beds and I have been able to get them planted. I am not much of a gardener so we’ll see how well these flowers do. We’ve had some beautiful days over the last week or so and it’s the perfect time to plant.
Remember to stay connected virtually, six-foot social distancing when you have to go out in public, wash your hands regularly, stay home as much as possible and hopefully, we can get back to normal soon!
Thought for the Week: If you have a garden and a library, you have everything you need. - Marcus Tullius Cicero
I thoroughly enjoy sharing information, news and calendar items with you each week and I thank you for reading my column. Please remember to send any news to me at leedsmoodynews@gmail.com and have a great week!
