We are well into week three of our self-quarantine with federal and state mandates now extended through April 30 in attempt to flatten the curve of the deadly coronavirus. All non-essential businesses have essentially shut down. While many are heeding warnings for social distancing, others seem to go full steam ahead. I saw Facebook posts this week reminding people that Walmart and Lowe’s are not places for social gatherings. Recommendations now are one cart, one person and everyone else stay home. This is a great reminder of how we should all be conducting ourselves at this time to be part of the solution rather than the problem. None of us want to be a statistic nor do we want to be the cause of harm to someone else.
Our area churches are doing a phenomenal job adapting to continue their ministries to serve the needs of our communities, even though they have to do it with social distancing and utilizing electronic media. It has been an awesome experience to watch the church get outside the four walls where the people are. First Baptist Leeds and Eden Westside Baptist Church are two churches in particular who are doing a good job at this. With small groups and Sunday School classes staying in touch digitally, Pastor Weems and Pastor Connell are providing additional video segments of biblical principles, encouragement and hope. Odenville United Methodist Church is even conducting drive-in church! With most Leeds and Moody churches, you can watch weekly services on their websites, Facebook Live and YouTube. It has been refreshing to see comments on social media of people who indicate they are visiting multiple churches digitally on a weekly basis.
This week, I would like to highlight Laney’s Country Cooking. If you’ve never eaten at Laney’s, you’ve truly missed a treat. Leeds has a lot of history and there’s nothing more historical than good, country cooking. Laney’s is definitely the right place. Serving breakfast and lunch daily, their menu is posted each week on Facebook. Normally, an all you can eat buffet is provided, but for now, everything is take-out with items like meatloaf, buffalo wings, fried chicken tenders, chicken and dressing, smoked sausage with potatoes or kraut, fried catfish, beef tips and rice and BBQ pork. Veggies usually include mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, field peas, corn, onion rings, fried okra, green beans, butter beans, collard greens, cabbage, green lima beans, squash casserole, new potatoes roasted, French fries and cole slaw. Also, a chef’s salad is available and the hamburgers are awesome. Now, we get to desserts like cherry cobbler, apple cobbler and banana pudding. Is your mouth watering yet? Mine definitely is!
Laney’s Country Cooking is locally owned at 7601 Parkway Drive. John and Vicky Dean cook recipes passed down from generation to generation and create a homecooked menu that is full of flavor. They use fresh meats, vegetables and make all of their food from scratch. This restaurant is a great community player. Vicky has served on the board of directors for the Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce. Laney’s has consistently provided meals for the Leeds Senior Citizen’s program and they care about the community. The restaurant was named after Vicky’s granddaughter, Laney. Vicky’s daughter, Sharon Martinez, serves as the General Manager and some of their staff members have worked there for years. You’ll always be met with a smile and that good old Southern hospitality.
Laney’s Country Cooking is one of the best kept secrets around. Be sure to put them on your restaurant list and support their efforts. Normal hours are from 5:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. They sometimes close at 1:00 p.m. right now and orders are served as take-out via their drive through. Delivery is also available. Remember to check their Facebook page regularly and, for faster service, call in your orders to 205-699-7179.
Be sure to stay connected, remember social distancing, wash your hands regularly and stay home. Remember that we’re all in this together and feel free to contact me if you would like to know more about being a Christian. I would be happy to share that information.
Thought for the Week: “In the end, it will be impossible to know if we overreacted or did too much, but it will be quite apparent if we under react or did too little.” - Unknown
I thoroughly enjoy sharing information, news and calendar items with you each week and I thank you for reading my column. Please remember to send any news to me at leedsmoodynews@gmail.com and have a great week!
