There are some exciting new things at The Odenville Public Library for the new year. Reading with craft time, Lego Club, and Adult Coloring Club. Excellent indoor entertainment during the winter months.
Margaret Elementary lunch room is overdrawn by 1,500. The lunchroom staff had set up a donation box in the nutrition office. Stop by and give what you can. Or call the office at 205-629-5034, and ask about mailing a check.
The Ashville Senior Center has an amazing, real down home cooking menu. Anyone is welcome to lunch. They do ask for a two or three dollar donation so they can keep serving up these delicious vittles.
Calling all engaged women. On Jan. 29, there is a bridal show in Heflin, Alabama from 2-5 p.m. On Feb. 5, there is another at the Woodall Building in Springville. This event begins at 11 a.m. and lasts until 6 p.m. There will be 20 unique vendors and admission is free.
Congratulations Heather Lee. Lee is a teacher at St Clair County High School. She just moved from kindergarten to the high school last year and was awarded SCCHS teacher of the year.
As of this writing, the pig seen on the median of I-59 has not been caught. But St. Clair County has faith in its policeman. On Jan. 1, the St Clair County Police caught an Emu. Deputy Wise had a rope in his trunk. “He was easy to wrangle and didn’t put up much of a fight.”
The policeman worked through the holiday. However, they have a story they can tell for a lifetime. Most importantly, no Emus were harmed in the making of these memories.
