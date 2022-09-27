Weather Alert

...DRY AND BREEZY CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED ON WEDNESDAY... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR DRY AND BREEZY CONDITIONS ACROSS ALL OF CENTRAL ALABAMA... * WINDS...North 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 23 TO 28 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of a dry air mass and windy conditions will result in critical fire weather conditions. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&